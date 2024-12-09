In this Voices interview, Behavioral Health Business sits down with Christine Mann, MBA — Executive Director, Behavioral Health & Interventional Medicine; Chief Commercial Officer of DENT Infusion Centers. She explores the evolving harmony between practice dynamics and patient expectations regarding treatment experience, emphasizing the importance of expanding access to interventional therapies like SPRAVATO®. She also provides a 2025 outlook, highlighting effective operational practices providers can implement as the behavioral health landscape continues to change.
Behavioral Health Business: What life and career experiences do you most draw from, in your roles today?
Christine Mann: I joined this organization, one of the largest neuroscience centers in the country, about 10 years ago. Most of my health care career has focused on drug delivery and bringing therapies into private practice. When I first started at DENT, we were doing this with infusion therapy. Fast forward a few years, this knowledge allowed us to build a program for interventional psychiatry, and now we’re offering therapies for MDD and TRD patients directly within a physician’s clinic, which led to my involvement with the psychiatry division.
We started offering Psychiatry services 20 years ago, and we’ve since grown to 14 providers, a therapist, and an addiction medicine specialist in a comprehensive behavioral health clinic that now includes interventional psychiatry—an area I helped build out.
What are the most interesting ways the practice is evolving, and where do you see the practice going next?
We started small in interventional psychiatry, but we’ve grown so much that we’re expanding into a new space. We serve both DENT patients and referrals from other psychiatry offices, allowing us to bring the latest therapies to a broader patient base. With extensive resources at DENT, including a marketing team to raise awareness among providers, psychiatrists and patients, we’re excited about what we have now and what’s coming in 2025 and beyond.
Our research division is also expanding. Dr. Horatio Capote, our behavioral health medical director, was recently appointed to the leadership team of our research division, bringing fresh and innovative projects to our offerings as new therapies emerge.
Among the most impactful therapies is SPRAVATO®, one of the first FDA-approved treatments psychiatrists can prescribe. Administering SPRAVATO® requires clinic visits and observation time, and it is processed for reimbursement by DENT as a medical benefit. With my drug delivery experience, we quickly implemented SPRAVATO®, catching Johnson & Johnson’s attention for our success. We collaborated with them to develop training programs, showing practices across the country how to bring SPRAVATO® to their patients.
After participating in multiple J&J programs, we saw the need for even wider access—only 2% of MDD and TRD patients are receiving the treatment. In response, we created CARENet (Clinical Access Reaching Everyone Network) to expand education, provide group purchasing, and offer resources to bring therapies like SPRAVATO® into more practices. With CARENet, we’re excited to support more providers in offering essential treatments to a growing patient population.
What are patients coming to expect in their treatment experience?
As patients learn about novel treatments, they’re showing up. Flexibility in scheduling is key, so we’ve begun offering evening hours. For some, taking these medications early in the day disrupts work and daily activities—they can’t drive or are too tired—so later appointments are helpful. Many of our patients are still working or have family obligations, so adapting our schedule improves compliance and reduces work conflicts.
We also work with payers nationally to ensure coverage, minimizing out-of-pocket costs for patients. High-deductible plans are common, so we spend time educating patients on any potential costs and finding available co-pay programs. For example, Johnson & Johnson offers savings cards, and we help patients access these programs, which improves compliance. These efforts are worth it—our patients feel supported and stay on track with their treatments.
Medication therapies are increasingly expensive, and many patients aren’t fully aware of their coverage limitations. The more we can educate them on coverage details, high deductibles and co-insurance, the more successful we are at supporting their care.
What are the most revealing new trends that you are seeing around MDD which you mentioned earlier?
The trend of therapies gaining more insurance coverage is encouraging, as it’s becoming easier to secure coverage at costs patients can manage. There are more treatment centers available, and patients are more educated about these options, knowing where to go and what’s accessible.
We’re also seeing greater openness around mental health. Patients are more likely to consult psychiatrists and follow through on recommended therapies for MDD, leading to real improvements. For instance, one of our early patients was an RN whose husband attended her appointments. A few months in, he shared, “You’ve given me my wife back.” She had returned to work, re-engaged with her family, and no longer withdrew in isolation. Stories like these show that we’re making a difference.
Why is it important to improve patient access to SPRAVATO®and more broadly new interventional therapies?
There are many patients who need help—they’re not improving on their own or just with daily antidepressants. Now, they’re seeing specialists and receiving life-changing medications like SPRAVATO®, which can truly make a difference. We see patients who’ve tried everything, and now, thanks to these treatments, they’re back to work, re-engaging with family, and contributing to society. This is why it’s essential to treat this patient population.
At DENT, we have a model that enhances access. Alongside board-certified psychiatrists, we employ physician assistants and nurse practitioners as part of the care team. This use of advanced practice providers (APPs) broadens access to care, so patients aren’t waiting months to see a specialist—a critical need given the limited number of psychiatrists nationwide. We are especially fortunate to attract amazing Providers and our organization is proud to have a Physician Assistant, Dr. Michael Asbach, as a key member of our leadership team for Psychiatry.
What operational best practices do you think providers should take into 2025?
Providers need to understand what it means to be a true comprehensive program to offer therapies within their practice. Developing a well-designed workflow and educating staff on each step of this process—what I call the “journey to the chair”—is critical to driving results. This journey starts when a physician writes the script, continues through the patient receiving therapy, and ends with everyone getting paid appropriately.
Establishing this workflow and making sure that each person knows their role is key to successfully integrating a program like SPRAVATO®into a practice. We’re focused on helping teach these operational aspects, including the business side of medicine. Providers grasp the clinical benefits, and we’re working with insurers to ensure adequate coverage without unnecessary hurdles. It’s all about designing and executing the right workflows to make the program successful.
Finish this sentence: “In the behavioral health space, 2025 will be defined by…”
…new breakthrough therapies, and resources like CARENET to help get these drugs to all patients.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
