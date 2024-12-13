Autism Therapy Provider Proven Behavior Solutions Acquires Prism Autism, Expands into Second State

Autism therapy provider Proven Behavior Solutions has acquired Prism Autism Education & Consultation, expanding its footprint into a second state.
The acquisition brings Proven’s total facility count to seven.
“We are excited to welcome Prism into the Proven family,” Scott Snider, Proven CEO, said in a statement. “This partnership strengthens our ability to offer even more comprehensive, high-quality services to children with autism.”
Norwell, Massachusetts-based Proven offers center, home and community-based applied behavior analysis (ABA), occupational and speech and language therapy services. It operates four clinical centers in Massachusetts and is in-network with Aetna, BlueCross BlueShield, MassHealth, Tricare and other health plans.
New York City-based Health Enterprise Partners invested in Proven in 2022. Health Enterprise Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focusing specifically on health care and technology. Its portfolio also includes Aware Recovery Care and NOCD.
Farmington, Connecticut-based Prism operates three facilities in Connecticut, offering diagnostic evaluations and ABA therapy for young children. The provider is in-network with several major health plans, including Cigna, Anthem, Optum and Aetna.
Proven opted against rebranding its new acquisition; instead, Prism will continue to operate under its own name. Prism will also retain its top executive.
“This partnership brings exciting opportunities, including improved technology, additional training resources, and new operational efficiencies that will support both professional growth and expand our mission to provide outstanding care,” Rachael Coburn, CEO of Prism Autism Education & Consultation, said in a statement. “I am excited to continue to serve Prism in my leadership role, ensuring continuity and stability both during and following the transition.”
Proven’s purchase of Prism is not the only autism-focused acquisition to come under the wire as 2024 winds down.
Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Alternatives acquired autism therapy provider Center for Social Dynamics. The provider’s previous private equity investor, NMS Capital, also reinvested in the company as part of the deal.
In late November, Kelly Education acquired childhood therapeutics company Children’s Therapy Center (CTC). CTC offers occupational, physical and speech therapy for children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), attention deficit disorder (ADD), cerebral palsy, developmental motor or speech delays and other conditions.