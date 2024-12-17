Serious Mental Illness Startup Amae Health Raises $6M in Deal with Cedars-Sinai

Los Angeles-based Amae Health has raised another $6 million through a partnership with nonprofit academic health system Cedars-Sinai.

The in-person, serious mental illness-focused startup will integrate electronic medical records with Cedars-Sinai as Amae Health care for patients with serious mental illness (SMI). This deal comes after a $15 million Series A funding round, announced in April 2024. Quiet Capital led the funding round.

The deal will also include collaborations on research and Amae Health’s technology platform.

The capital will also aid in the expansion of Amae Health’s clinics, according to Fierce Healthcare. It presently operates clinics in Los Angeles, Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York, according to its website.

In part, Amae Health will handle the engagement and treatment of SMI patients who otherwise get episodic care from Cedars-Sinai’s emergency rooms, for example, on an outpatient basis. Amae coordinates care provided by its teams of psychiatrists, social workers, peer support, health coaches and primary care physicians. Psychiatrists ultimately lead care decisions at the company.

Cedar-Sinai operates about 40 locations and 1,058 beds in the Los Angeles metro. It employs 17,000 people, 3,000 of whom are physicians, according to its website. Its revenue totaled about $4.7 billion in its most recent fiscal year, according to its latest financial filings.

The less-than-two-year-old startup attempts to unify several parts of the health care system that treat those with SMIs — a system that is difficult for those who don’t have SMIs to navigate.

“Physical and mental health go hand-in-hand, and patients with serious mental illness can often benefit from structured, individualized plans,” Dr. Itai Danovitch, chair of the department of psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, told Fierce Healthcare. “Our investment in Amae Health represents our ongoing commitment to whole-person health.”