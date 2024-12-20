Peregrine Health Raises $5M for Behavioral Health Platform Serving Underserved Communities

Peregrine Health, a behavioral health company focused on providing care for underserved communities, has raised $5 million in fresh equity funding, according to SEC filings.

Nashville-based Peregrine partners with Federally Qualified Health Clinics (FQHCs), Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) and other primary care providers to help provide virtual behavioral health services and operational support products. Peregrine offers talk therapy, medication management and psychiatric care.

In addition to virtual care, the company also offers technology products, including EMR templates and scheduling integration. According to its website, the startup provides operational support, including white-labeled program and care navigation, scheduling, coordination, and recruiting.

The company has been quickly gaining investor attention; earlier this year, it closed a $3.4 million equity funding round.

Peregrine was formed in late 2023 by merging Integrative Life Network and Integrative Health Centers. In December of 2023, the joint company secured $7 million in a funding round led by venture firm BIP Ventures.

Behavioral Health Business has reached out to Peregrine Health for comment.

While thousands of tech-enabled behavioral health services operate in the U.S., a much smaller portion focus on underserved communities. Still, there are a few examples in addition to Peregrine. Cityblock, a population health startup that focuses on physical and behavioral health, provides value-based care for Medicaid and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries. Cityblock has raised more than $400 million in funding.