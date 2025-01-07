Mindful Health Extends Funding Round to $12M To Build Outpatient ‘Mental Health Home’

Mindful Health, a multilevel outpatient mental health provider, is filling out a $12 million funding round.

Coming into 2025, the company has raised an oversubscribed $6 million round and decided to extend fundraising efforts, Eric Griffin, principal at WP Global Partners, the primary investor backing Mindful Health, told Behavioral Health Business. The company will use the additional working capital to accelerate its de novo clinic expansion plans. That expansion will extend the reach of its all-in-one approach to outpatient mental health.

Mindful Health offers therapy, medication management, holistic wellness, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, nasal esketamine and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) services. It also offers telehealth and virtual programming.

Advertisement

“These service models that lower health care costs while at the same time and bring up the quality of care are key,” Griffin told BHB. “They’re going to be the successful businesses going forward. Those are the ones we’re really excited about. And Mindful Health certainly fits that build.”

Mindful Health was founded in 2021 and launched services in April 2022. WP Global Partners seed-funded the company and founded it with Jennifer Wood, its CEO. Wood was previously the CEO and owner of Psych Now LLC and executive vice president of Texas operations for MindCare Solutions, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The company is seeking to build a “mental health home” for its clientele, Wood said.

Advertisement

Heath, Texas-based Mindful Health operates four clinics in Texas. The plan so far is to add four more clinics in 2025 and between four and eight new clinics in 2026. The company is targeting areas that are already populated but also have fast population growth and aren’t already well served by competitors.

“We have everything under one roof so we can wrap our arms around our clientele and support them through their entire mental health journey,” Wood told BHB. “Usually, there is a revolving door in mental health. … We’re able to hang on to [patients] versus referring them out to somebody else that may then keep them at their practice or refer them somewhere else.”

The company focuses on providing care in “an upscale, spa-like environment” that is “more boutique-style in our approach,” Wood said. It also works to establish relationships with hospitals to ensure patients have access to higher levels of care if needed.

The majority of Mindful Health’s patients are aged 20 to 50. The company also offers pediatric services to children as young as five. The company generates revenue via contracts with commercial payers. About 20% of its patients pay with cash. The company does not work with Medicaid, Wood said.

Wood noted that Mindful Health has a financial and clinical incentive to treat patients at a level and for a duration that is right for the patient. She pointed out that the margins on services like therapy are extremely thin. Comparatively speaking, TMS and esketamine treatments have stronger margins but also the chance of patients with certain conditions, especially major depressive disorder, on the path to remission.

Looking forward, the company’s top challenge will likely be recruiting behavioral health staff and physicians that align with their mental health model. On top of finding the communities that fit the company’s desired population profile, finding communities with “the best of the best” clinicians will further complicate expansion, Wood said.