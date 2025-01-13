BlueSprig Faces Negligence Lawsuit Over Child Sexual Assault Case

BlueSprig Pediatrics and its subsidiary Trumpet Behavioral Health are being sued over claims that a behavioral therapist sexually assaulted a patient.
Filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court, the civil suit seeks redress for allegations of sexual assault of a minor and negligent hiring, supervision and retention. Court documents allege that a now-former behavioral therapist at Trumpet Behavioral Health inappropriately touched an unnamed female minor during in-home therapy sessions.
“Any company that provides in-home counseling services to children has an obligation to monitor that therapist during counseling sessions given that these children have intellectual disabilities that make them vulnerable to sexual abuse,” Mark Boskovich, an attorney with Cerri, Boskovich & Allard, said in a news release.
Boskovich and another attorney with the firm Cerri, Boskovich & Allard filed the case on Jan. 8, 2024.
BlueSprig Pediatrics has not responded to a request for comment. Nunez was also named as a defendant in the suit.
The San José Police Department officers arrested the ex-therapist on June 9, 2024, after the parents of the patient reported the allegations to the department, according to a news release from the department.
Local media reports state that the ex-therapist was booked for sexual assault of a minor. Public online court documents regarding the criminal case are not available.
BlueSpring Pediatrics announced that it acquired Trumpet Behavioral Health in October 2023. The deal added nearly 40 locations to the KKR-backed platform’s footprint.