Recovery Dynamics Secures PE Investment to Scale SUD Services

Private equity firm Optimal Investment Group has invested in substance use disorder (SUD) treatment provider Recovery Dynamics.
Recovery Dynamics plans to use the strategic investment to grow its service lines and embark on an “ambitious expansion plan.”
“Our investment reflects our confidence in the company’s vision and operational expertise, and we are committed to providing the resources necessary to help them scale and innovate,” Joey Separzadeh, managing partner at Optimal Investment Group, said in a statement.
Optimal Investment Group did not disclose details about the investment or return a request for comment from Addiction Treatment Business by the time of publication.
Headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California, Optimal Investment Group invests in lower-middle-market businesses in North America. The firm’s portfolio largely includes companies in business services, logistics and consumer product sectors. In May 2024, the firm acquired Spectrum Behavioral Therapies, an applied behavior analysis (ABA) provider located in Orange, California.
Los Angeles-based Recovery Dynamics offers medically assisted detoxification, outpatient detox and inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation. Using the cash infusion, the provider aims to expand its treatment programs to include specialized mental health care and other offerings.
Optimal Investment Group will explore future acquisitions to expand Recovery Dynamics’ geographic footprint.
