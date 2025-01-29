Acorn Health Closes Multiple Centers, Lays Off Regional Management in Restructuring Move

Coral Gables, Florida-based Acorn Health has laid off staff and closed a handful of clinics.
The autism therapy provider reworked the structure of its regional management, streamlining its middle management within the company’s management corps. The company says that the move impacted “less than 25 employees.”
Acorn Health outright closed its locations in Salem, Virginia, Krista Boe, the company’s chief clinical officer, told Autism Business News in an email. It consolidated its operations within clinics in Lanham, Maryland; Mechanicsville, Virginia; Owings Mills, Maryland; and Nashville, Tennessee, to other, nearby clinics. Alternatively, the company has started serving those clinics’ clients in their homes or schools.
Previously, the company had dedicated regional operations and clinical leaders. The company has reorganized its clinical operations management under one executive.
“This new position brings our clinical expertise and leadership closer to the operations of our centers,” Boe said. “We’ve communicated closely with our current families and staff as these changes were made to ensure we acted ethically and responsibly and for continuity of care.”
The move has also impacted shared services roles.
“We did not make any of these decisions lightly,” Boe added. “At the heart of this restructuring is the long-term vision, values and plans for Acorn Health to ensure we are in the best position for long-term, sustained, and responsible growth.”
Acorn Health offers applied behavior analysis (ABA) in 77 clinics across Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia, according to its website.
In August 2023, Acorn Health named Richard Hallworth CEO as the permanent successor to founding CEO Vicki Kroviak. Janet Widmann held the CEO role on an interim basis before Hallworth’s appointment.
Acorn Health is owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. That deal was announced in 2021.
Last week, digital psychiatric services provider Iris Telehealth laid off staffers after it announced the acquisition of innovaTel.