Already Autism Health Acquires CABS Autism & Behaviour Specialists Days after Commonwealth ABA Deal 

Already Autism Health announced Jan. 29 that it acquired C.A.B.S Autism & Behaviour Specialists.
The terms of the deal were not announced. Based in Itasca, Illinois, C.A.B.S Autism & Behaviour Specialists offers applied behavior analysis (ABA) to children and young adults in one clinic in Illinois and three in Georgia.
This is the third deal – and second acquisition – that Already Autism Health has announced in the past week. On Jan. 23, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based autism therapy provider announced that it had secured its first round of investors — a group of three firms led by Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners, which is now the majority shareholder. On Jan. 24, Florence, Kentucky-based Commonwealth ABA announced it had been acquired by Already.
“Together, we will be able to expand our impact, ensuring that more individuals have access to the high-quality services they need,” Derek Bullard, CEO of Already Autism Health, said in a news release.
Amanda Parker, a board certified behavior analyst, founded C.A.B.S Autism & Behaviour Specialists in 2008.
The addition of C.A.B.S Autism & Behaviour Specialists to Already Autism Health adds to Already’s footprint in Georgia. It brings Already Autism’s total clinic footprint in the state to nine. All told, Already Autism now operates 28 clinics in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia, according to each company’s respective websites. The company also operates home-based care operations in select markets in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
“Partnering with Already Autism Health allows us to build on our shared mission,” Parker said in the release. “I’m excited for the opportunities this partnership will create for our team and the families we serve.”