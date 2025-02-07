3 IDD Nonprofits Merge Services to Beat Inflation,  Expand Services

Three behavioral health organizations that serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have agreed to merge.
The Maine-based nonprofits — GMS, Uplift and Independence Advocates of Maine (IAM) — announced Feb. 3 that they would merge. The nonprofits cited workforce shortages, rising operational costs, shrinking reimbursement rates and increasing competition as drivers of the deal.
“Our shared vision allows us to build on the strengths of each organization while creating new opportunities to serve our community better,” Catherine Thibedeau, executive director of IAM, said in a statement. “This partnership reflects our dedication to innovation and sustainability.”
The newly formed organization plans to lower overhead costs, diversify funding streams, expand services and increase advocacy work as a result of the deal.
The combined entity, which will eventually be renamed, will be the largest provider of its kind in Maine, Stacy DiStefano, CEO of Consulting for Human Services (CHFS), told Autism Business News. CFHS advised the merged organizations.
Founded in 1980, Westbrook, Maine-based GMS provides services for adults with intellectual disabilities and autism including shared living, home and community support, case management and residential services.
Gardiner, Maine-based Uplift was founded in 1959. It provides a group home, shared living, employment and community support, case management and behavioral health services to approximately 100 adults with developmental disabilities.
IAM was originally founded in 1977 as Treats Falls House. The Orono, Maine-based nonprofit provides residential support services including group homes, independent living and shared living, as well as community and employment support and enabling technology.
The three organizations are in the process of unifying their corporate structures and plan to complete legal and operational integration by July 1.