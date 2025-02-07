Orchard Mental Health Group Quadruples Footprint with Double Acquisition

Orchard Mental Health Group has quadrupled its footprint by acquiring two companies.

Formerly known as Quince Orchard Psychotherapy, Orchard Mental Health Group now operates eight locations after adding GBCC Behavioral Health and Oasis Behavioral Health Urgent Care to its footprint. These two entities collectively operate six locations with over 80 clinicians.

As part of the deal, GBCC acquired Oasis, then Orchard Mental Health Group acquired the combined entity. The M&A firm Physician Growth Partners advised GBCC Behavioral Health and Oasis Behavioral Health Urgent Care in the deal.

Orchard Mental Health Group was founded in 2015 by Dr. Carrie Singer who also leads the company as CEO. The company offers in-person and virtual therapy, medication management, diagnostics and psychiatric services. Private equity firm the Graham Group. The firm invested in Orchard Mental Health Group in early 2023. At the time The Graham Group invested in Orchard Mental Health Group, Singer said her company would consider M&A.

“We are also open to adding other similar mental health clinics to our network to build a large, high-quality insurance-based provider group in the DC-MD-VA region where out-of-network practice has unfortunately become the norm,” Singer said at the time. “In a time where PE-backed aggregation and consolidation seems to be the only way to get a “seat at the table” in managed care contracting, the opportunity to lead a clinically-oriented growth effort that really values the worth of therapists is our guiding drive.”

Orchard is now following through with its expansion plans with the acquisitions of GBCC Behavioral Health and Oasis Behavioral Health Urgent Care.

GBCC Behavioral Health, founded in 1996, offers group and individual counseling, medication management and evaluation services.

Oasis Behavioral Health Urgent Care, founded in 2005, operates one location in Annapolis, Maryland. It also offers group and individual services.

All three entities operate and are located throughout the greater Washington D.C. metro. The combined company treats pediatric through geriatric patients, according to their websites.

The deal continues a string of acquisitions that have defined the earliest days of 2025. Earlier this week, two clinician-entrepreneurs merged their several behavioral health organizations to create Well Behavioral Health.