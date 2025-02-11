Pediatric Provider Summer Health Acquires Gen Z Health Platform Caraway

Gen Z health platform Caraway Health has sold to pediatric behavioral health startup Summer Health.

The deal will give Summer Health a new foothold in adolescence and early adult health.

Caraway Health was founded in 2022 and is focused on caring for Gen Z women’s health. It offers a wide array of mental health services, as well as physical and reproductive health, for women and individuals assigned female at birth between the ages of 18 and 29.

Once an investor darling, Caraway Health raised $16.75 million in Series A funding during the funding slump of 2023. Prior to that round it raised $10.5 million in seed funding. Its investors include big names like GV, Maveron, 7wireVentures and Hopelab Ventures.

“Through the acquisition of Caraway Health, we are rounding out our commitment to pediatric care,” Ellen DaSilva, CEO of Summer Health, said in a statement. “Families rely on us to be a constant and dependable partner in their children’s health journeys, and now we’re able to extend that support into early adulthood. With our upcoming insurance offerings and the addition of Caraway, we are removing barriers to care and making our services more accessible to families nationwide. We’re thrilled to welcome Caraway to the Summer Health family.”

In 2023, Caraway expanded its behavioral health offerings with the acquisition of Sesh, a digital group therapy platform.

There have been signs that Caraway was in a time of transition. As of December Caraway’s website was no longer operating.

Summer Health currently operates on a direct-to-consumer model. However, the organization said it plans to begin accepting insurance and the new acquisition will help it expand its insurance coverage into new states. Summer Health’s website does not list behavioral health in the topics and conditions covered. The acquisition could help the organization expand into this speciality.