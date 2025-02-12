Bradford Health Services Breaks Ground on $25M Facility, Generations Healthcare Enters SUD Treatment 

Bradford Health Services Announces New $25M, 100-Bed Facility
A Bradford Health Services-owned behavioral health and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment provider has broken ground on a new facility in Southaven, Mississippi.
Woodland Recovery Center, also based in Southaven, announced its plans for a $25 million new facility at the end of January. Bradford Health Services acquired Woodland Recovery Center, formerly Vertava Health of Mississippi, in November 2023. In the months before the acquisition, Woodland sold three of its four residential treatment centers.
The new facility is slated to be completed in 2026.
“Our goal is to ensure that every patient receives the care they need in an environment that reflects our mission and values,” Rob Marsh, CEO of Bradford Health Services, said in a statement. “We believe this new facility will not only elevate the quality of care but also serve as a symbol of our unwavering commitment to the people of the Delta.”
Birmingham, Alabama-based Bradford Health Services named Marsh its CEO in May 2024. The executive told Addiction Treatment Business that the company would pursue both M&A and de novo growth. The company executed an acquisition a few months later when it bought SUD treatment provider Lakeview Health.
Behavioral Health Group Opens New Tennessee Facility
Outpatient SUD treatment provider Behavioral Health Group has cut the ribbon on a new location.
The Dallas, Texas-based provider held a grand opening ceremony to celebrate the new Nashville, Tennessee location on February 5. The facility will offer medication-assisted treatment (MAT), individual and group counseling, case management and other services.
The new location is part of a bigger push from BHG to expand its operations in Middle Tennessee. The provider has also opened centers in Madison and Murfreesboro in recent years. BHG has 22 locations across the country, including 14 in Tennessee.
Private equity firm Vistira Group owns BHG. ATB has previously identified BHG as a company to watch for a potential sale.
Generations Healthcare Opens Its First SUD Treatment Facility
Generations Healthcare, which operates skilled nursing and behavioral health facilities, opened its first SUD treatment center in Temecula, California.
The new facility is a 64-bed detox and residential treatment facility for adults. The provider offers case management, psychiatry and medical care.
Generations Healthcare plans to continue its SUD treatment expansion efforts under the name Generations Recovery Centers.
“We will always work to continue expanding our treatment offerings,” Thomas Jurbala, director of business development in the behavioral health division, said in a statement. “Generations Recovery Centers is just one way in which we’ll meet our sacred stewardship of caring for others. We’re proud to make Temecula Recovery Center the first step in this new path.”
Generations Healthcare was founded in 1998 as a single skilled nursing facility and now operates 31 facilities with over 3,500 beds.
Ambience Recovery Opens Its Doors
A new North Hollywood, California-based SUD treatment provider is open for business.
Ambience Recovery opened a luxury inpatient treatment facility near Los Angeles. The provider will offer medication-assisted treatment (MAT), detox, residential inpatient and therapy services, according to its site. It also provides demographic-specific service lines for professionals and executives, first responders and veterans.
The provider aims to offer a boutique approach to SUD care, including a pool and low client-to-staff ratio.
“Our aim is to offer a personal, intimate treatment experience that clients can feel supported through every step,” Michael Banis, chief development officer at Ambience Recovery, said in a statement. “We know how important it is to provide a safe and welcoming environment where people can fully concentrate on their healing and development.”
Privately-held Ambience is in-network with major insurers, including Anthem BlueCross, Cigna, United Healthcare and Aetna.
Summit Behavioral Healthcare Opens New Crisis Center
Franklin, Tennessee-based Summit Behavioral Healthcare opened a new crisis triage center in Doña Ana County, New Mexico.
The facility will provide 24/7, comprehensive care for adults experiencing mental health and SUD crises. Its services include peer engagement, nursing assessments, clinical interventions, medication management, care coordination and transportation.
“The opening of the CTC represents Summit’s unwavering commitment to addressing mental health and substance use crises in our communities,” Dwight Lacy, chief operating officer, said in a statement. “This facility is not just a resource—it’s also a lifeline for individuals during their most vulnerable moments. We’re honored to help guide this effort and work alongside an incredible team dedicated to hope and healing.”
Founded in 2013, Summit operates 38 behavioral health facilities in 20 states. The provider primarily focuses on psychiatry and SUD treatment.
Tulip Hill Healthcare Grows Footprint with New Kentucky Facility
Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tulip Hill Healthcare continues executing its growth plans with a new detox and residential treatment facility.
The new location, announced in early January, is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“We are excited and thankful to announce the opening of our sixth substance abuse facility,” Jacob Biddulph, chief operating officer of Tulip Hill Healthcare, said in a statement. “Kentucky was in great need of an inpatient facility that provides clinical excellence. Tulip Hill Healthcare is dedicated to making staff and client care a priority. As we continue to grow, our goal is to provide the best treatment for those struggling with drugs and alcohol. It is truly our honor to serve the state of Kentucky.”
Tulip Hill’s vice president has previously spoken with ATB about the company’s plans for growth, saying in May 2024 that Tulip Hill aims to open three new facilities in the next two years.
The provider has already met its goal through both de novo and M&A growth. In August 2024, Tulip Hill acquired majority ownership of two Tennessee facilities: Tennessee Detox Center and Live Again Detox.
Tulip Hill now operates six locations.