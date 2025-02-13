RFK Jr. Confirmed as HHS Secretary in Senate Vote: What This Means for Behavioral Health

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been confirmed as the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Senate confirmed Kennedy on Thursday in a 52 to 48 vote, mostly along party lines. In his new role, Kennedy will direct $1.7 trillion in federal funds, including those that pay for government health insurance programs. The leadership change could have massive implications for the behavioral health industry.

Kennedy’s opinions regarding behavioral health have often been at odds with science. He has suggested that vaccines cause autism and remains skeptical of pharmaceuticals for behavioral health conditions, like SSRIs. He has also advocated for “wellness farms” to treat behavioral health conditions.

The new HHS leader will oversee the Food and Drug Administration. Kennedy has previously promised to end the “suppression” of psychedelics so behavioral health stakeholders involved with innovative treatment pathways may enjoy additional federal support.

An outspoken advocate of faith-based recovery programs, including Alcoholics Anonymous, Kennedy could bring substance use disorders (SUDs) into the fore.

“I’m an optimist here, RFK has personal experience and family experience with behavioral health in a way that I’m hopeful will make him an advocate for this work,” Cooper Zelnick, president of hybrid SUD treatment provider Groups Recover Together, previously told Behavioral Health Business.

While a proponent of AA, it seems that Kennedy will support other SUD treatment tactics as well. In his Senate confirmation hearing, Kennedy stated that he supported medication-assisted treatment (MAT), the gold standard treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD).

President Donald Trump, who appointed Kennedy, has demonstrated a commitment to slashing federal expenditures in his first month in office. Reductions in spending could impact behavioral health providers that accept federal funds – and even some that do not.

It remains unclear to what extent Kennedy, who was once a vocal opponent of Trump, will fall in line with the Trump administration’s goals. In the Senate Finance Committee hearing on February 4, Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) said he would be a “yes man” for Trump and Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) stated that Kennedy was a champion for health care transparency and ending chronic conditions.