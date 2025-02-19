Autism Spectrum Interventions Acquires Quality Behavior Solutions, Becomes Alongside ABA

Fullerton, California-based Autism Spectrum Interventions has acquired Quality Behavior Solutions and now operates as Alongside ABA.
Alongside ABA provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) and early intensive behavior intervention (EIBI) in schools, homes, clinics and other community settings; functional behavior assessment; parent consultations; and social skills groups in Southern California. Before the deal, each organization operated clinics — Autism Spectrum Interventions in Fullerton and Quality Behavior Solutions in San Fernando.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Alongside ABA is led by Dr. Ronit Molko, who has many accolades within the autism therapy industry. She is a co-founder and ex-CEO of Autism Spectrum Therapies, a co-founder of the Autism Investor Summit and the author of “Autism Matters.” Autism Business News parent organization, WTWH Media, acquired the Autism Investor Summit in September 2024.
Molko succeeds co-founder and former CEO Timothy Prior, who retired in November 2024.
“Bringing QBS and ASI together as Alongside allows us to make an even greater impact in autism behavioral care,” Molko said in a statement. “Our commitment to walking alongside families remains at the heart of everything we do, and this unification strengthens our ability to support and empower more individuals on their unique journeys.
“Combined with the support of our partners NewSpring Capital and Fletch Equity, we’re excited to empower this organization to reach its full potential.”
About a year ago, Fletch Equity acquired Autism Spectrum Interventions for an undisclosed price. NewSpring Capital joined as a debt and equity investor.
Going forward, Alongside ABA is planning on organic growth as well as acquisitions in California and outside of the state, a representative of the company told ABN.
“As Alongside, we are united by a shared purpose: to support and empower families and individuals, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” Rosa Hernandez, founder of Quality Behavior Solutions, said in a statement. “Together, we are stronger, and we’re excited to see what our combined organizations can accomplish.”
Hernandez will be a strategic advisor to Alongside ABA going forward.
The deal continues a streak of deal announcements since the start of the year.
Proud Moments ABA sold to the private equity firm Nautic Partners after being held by Audax Private Equity since 2019. Orchard Mental Health Group, formerly known as Quince Orchard Psychotherapy, acquired GBCC Behavioral Health and Oasis Behavioral Health Urgent Care. Leavitt Equity Partners, Fulcrum Equity Partner and Western Governors University acquired Conway, Arkansas-based multi-specialty provider Pediatrics Plus.