After Reaching Profitability, Talkspace Hints at M&A

After rocky years on the public market, Talkspace appears to be rebounding and hints at even pursuing inorganic growth strategies.

This comes as the virtual behavioral health company increased its full-year 2024 revenue by 25% to $187.6 million, driven mainly by a 54% increase in payer revenue.

The telehealth company achieved profitability for the first time in Q1 of 2024. It has now reported a net income of roughly $1.1 million for the full year–the first time the company has been in the black for the full year.

This profitability could mean the company is ripe to begin to explore deals.

“As demonstrated this past year, our cash flow profile…affords us the flexibility to consider.. utilizing our well-capitalized balance sheet to explore potential inorganic opportunities that may further strengthen our market position,” Ian Harris, Talkspace CFO, said during the company’s Q4 earnings call today. “As always, we will continuously evaluate the highest and best use of our capital.”

Before going public in 2021, Talkspace explored acquisitions. For example, in 2020, the company acquired relationship therapy provider Lasting for an undisclosed sum.

Path to continued profitability

Once a direct-to-consumer provider, Talkspace has continued to double down on its payer strategy. Within the last year, it expanded its coverage to include Medicare and Tricare plans.

Still, Talkspace leadership stressed that the Medicare and Tricare rollouts are still new, and there are a lot of unknowns.

“[In terms of] Military and Medicare, we’re finally in our first position where we would describe this critical mass to launch,” Harris said. “So while we spent the last couple of quarters adding these lives… Just this quarter in earnest, Q1 that is, [we were] seeking to activate those lives. So it’s early. Indications are very positive. We feel quite bullish about both categories, as well as our general commercial line of business for payers.”

The company projects its 2025 revenue to come between $220 million and $235 million. And investors remain interested in the company.

“Over the past year, Talkspace’s stock has been among the strongest performers within our coverage universe, appreciating by nearly 60% over this period, including a gain of almost 28% in the past month alone. Despite this robust stock performance, we believe the company’s fourth-quarter (and strong full year) results further demonstrated its solid operational momentum,” analysts at William Blair, wrote in a note. “We continue to maintain a favorable outlook on the risk-reward profile of TALK shares, and believe management is effectively executing various strategic and operational initiatives aimed at driving sustainable organic growth, enhancing margins, and increasing cash flow.”