Nonprofit Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Acquires IDD Provider Strawberry Fields 

Nonprofit behavioral health provider Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health has acquired Strawberry Fields, a nonprofit provider of mental health, autism and intellectual disability care.
Strawberry Fields will continue to operate as an independent legal entity but will have access to the larger organization’s systems and clinical model as an affiliate of Devereux. The acquisition will enable Devereux to execute its plan to grow in central Pennsylvania.
The deal was effective as of Tuesday.
“This mission-driven collaboration combines Devereux’s extensive national resources and proven clinical expertise with our deep community roots,” Cindy Pasquinelli, CEO of Strawberry Fields, said in a statement. “As an affiliate of Devereux, we will now have the ability, along with the financial backing, to expand and enhance our programs, while preserving our 53-year tradition of providing critical services to individuals and families who need our help and support in Centre County.”
Villanova, Pennsylvania-based Devereaux provides interventions and support for people with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and people with mental health care needs. Services include community-based living arrangements, specialized educational programs, diagnostic assessments for autism and outpatient and residential mental health interventions. It centers its autism and IDD services on a framework of positive behavioral interventions and supports (PBIS).
The nonprofit’s revenue totaled $509 million in 2023, according to ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer.
The Strawberry Fields acquisition bolsters Devereaux’s goal of expanding its community-based supports, specialty mental health care and education services.
State College, Pennsylvania-based Strawberry Fields operates 17 residential and community-based programs for adults with autism, intellectual disabilities and/or mental illness. Its revenue totaled $9.97 million in 2023.
The organization will continue to offer its existing programs and services and retain Pasquinelli as its CEO. It will also keep its name, full employee roster and community partnerships.
Devereaux’s executives reported particular excitement about acquiring the ASCEND Career Accelerator Program, which offers behavioral health care employees multi-track career path and advancement opportunities, up to $25,000 in financial support for education costs, career coaching and mentorship.
Devereaux and Strawberry Fields will seek opportunities to further expand educational services in Centre County, Pennsylvania. Consulting For Human Services advised Strawberry Fields on the deal.