Job Postings for BCBAs Up 59% in 2024

Demand for behavior analysts has never been higher. New data shows that that demand rocketed up in 2024.
A report released by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board, using data from the firm Lightcast, shows unduplicated job postings for roles requiring a board-certified behavior analysis (BCBA) or board-certified behavior analyst–doctoral (BCBA-D) credential increased by 58% year over year in 2024. The raw numbers for that increase are 65,366 compared to 103,150.
Similarly, the number of job postings for gigs requiring a board-certified assistant behavior analyst credential more than doubled, increasing 131% in 2024 over 2023, after declining slightly in 2022 and 2023.
“The data in the report are simply a reflection of increased hiring each year due to company expansion,” James Carr, CEO of the Behavior Analyst Certification Board, told ABN. “We haven’t seen anything like this in other professions, although our company expansion story is also unique.”
Considerable increases in the diagnoses of autism, the proliferation of state-level coverage mandates and a massive inflow of private capital have driven the autism therapy industry to unparalleled heights.
The demand for such professionals is clearly outstripped by the nation’s collective ability to supply them. Anecdotally speaking, several autism therapy providers have described to Autism Business News that hiring and retention are their top concerns. This, combined with relatively low and, in some cases, diminishing payer rates, generally represents the greatest limit to the industry.
Luckily, several autism therapy providers tell ABN that there is now more stability in the collective American workforce, easing the challenge of staffing.
That said, the industry has a perennial challenge over which it has limited power. In efforts to increase access to care, providers trade the ability to charge rates they want or need with only the market to stop them from deals with payers, notably privately administered commercial health plans or Medicaid plans. This often creates a limited, if not diminishing, ability to pay top dollar to attract and retain clinical employees.
Some companies deal with this by integrating care in different ways. On one hand, companies such as the fledgling UNIFI Autism Care seek to coordinate and quarterback care across specialties. On the other hand, larger organizations such as the nonprofit I Am Boundless bring as many behavioral health, educational and social services together as possible under one roof. Some models de-emphasize ABA, such as the model provided by Cortica.
While there are hopes that there is now greater stability in the workforce, other autism therapy leaders previously told ABN that the industry will need to continue to innovate to address the challenge. Some pointed out greater flexibility in working hours and telehealth use, automating administrative tasks with AI and investing more in educational support.