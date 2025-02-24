Little Otter Secures $9.5M for Child Mental Health; Sonar Raises $2.4M for Youth Platform

Sonar Mental Health has raised $2.4 million in pre-seed funding for its AI-backed youth mental health startup.

Nina Capital led the funding round with participation from GSR Ventures, J4 Ventures and the Stanford University Social Impact Founder Fellowship.

The Sacramento, California-based provider said the latest infusion of capital will go towards research and development, app development and scaling its platform.

The company partners with school districts to leverage public funding. Students can engage with Sonar’s AI-powered Wellbeing Companion named Sonny. The AI system is trained in traditional psychology techniques such as cognitive behavioral therapy. The company said trained supporters are involved in every conversation and trained to handle high-risk situations.

Digital family mental health startup Little Otter has raised $9.5 million in a strategic funding round.

The startup has raised a total of $36.35 million to date. Pivotal Ventures, Torch Capital, Springbank, CRV, Next Legacy, G9, Gratitude Railroad and Fiore Ventures participated in the latest funding round.

The San Francisco-based startup plans to use the new capital to scale and reach new patients in Medicaid and commercial plans.

Families can come to the provider and answer a list of questions that helps the startup match them with a provider. Families can then have an initial meeting with a mental health clinician. Clients receive a care plan, assessment results and a progress report.

The company offers therapy, psychiatry and parent coaching.

“Today’s young people face unprecedented challenges that demand a fresh perspective on mental healthcare,” Erin Harkless Moore, director of investments at Pivotal Ventures, said in a statement. “Little Otter stands out through its clinical excellence across all levels of care from mild to severe, treating both young patients and their families. We’re excited to support their expansion and their AI-powered approach to scaling assessments – making quality mental healthcare more accessible across America.”

Maternal health company Millie, landed $12 million in Series A funding. TMV and Foreground Capital led the funding round with participation from Pivotal Ventures and the March of Dimes Innovation Fund.

The hybrid care company offers mental health support with pregnancy and post-partum health. Specifically, it provides individual and couples therapy sessions.

“Inspired by a near-miss following the birth of my own daughter, I set out to build a better maternity model that provides more complete, right-sized, and proactive care,” Anu Sharma, Founder & CEO of Millie, said in a statement. “I’m proud that Millie is not only a women-powered team, but is also backed by an all-star women-powered cap table — evidence that women are creating and funding their own solutions to create a better system for themselves.”

TownHome Health, a tech-backed urgent behavioral health care provider, has raised $500,000 in new funding, according to SEC filings.

The provider offers 24/7 peer counseling services. It also provides in-person services for individuals in crisis or distress. The provider offers private rooms and social spaces for individuals to be social. The provider pitches it as an alternative to a hospital.

Additionally, it offers alumni care services to help individuals after receiving crisis care. The organization works with hospitals and payers to provide the services.