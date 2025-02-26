Digital Addiction Treatment Provider Ria Health Raises $12.5M

Digital alcohol use disorder treatment provider Ria Health has raised about $12.5 million in 2025 so far, according to public documents.
In January, the San Francisco-based startup disclosed that it has raised a $6 million debt and option round. On Feb. 25, it disclosed raising $6.5 million in an equity sale. This brings the company’s total funding to about $30.5 million.
Ria Health announced an $18 million Series A funding round to expand its telehealth platform, which integrates digital breathalyzers. Tom Nix, the CEO at that time, said the company was at the “beginning of a long marathon.” Bill Stapleton succeeded Nix as CEO in May 2023. Nix transitioned to chief strategy officer and then left the company at the end of that year.
Investors in the previous round included SV Health Investors LLC (which led the round), BPEA Private Equity and SOSV. Ria Health was founded in 2016.
The company has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Ria Health uses a 100% online care model that connects patients with medications, prescribers, coaching and therapy services aimed at helping them stop drinking or drink less. It is in-network with major insurance plans, according to its website. It announced a deal with Highmark in 2021.
In April 2024, Ria Health joined a consortium of digital behavioral health providers organized by digital therapy giant Talkspace Inc. (Nasdaq: TALK).
Digital behavioral health startups are a favorite among venture capitalists. According to a report by Rock Health, the industry topped the list of highest-funded clinical indications for the sixth year in a row in 2024, with $1.4 billion raised. Most of that funding went to larger, more established players, leaving little funding for smaller companies, creating a “David and Goliath” dynamic.
Today, organizations in this space have never felt more pressure to perform. Investors expect their portfolio companies to turn profits faster and be able to demonstrate sustainable services compared to the peak of funding in the space from 2020 to 2022.
Still, smaller and newer ventures are getting dollars to fuel their missions. BHB has tracked several this year so far.