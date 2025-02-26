Peer SUD Support Company You Are Accountable Raises $1.9M

Substance use disorder (SUD) treatment provider You Are Accountable has raised $1.9 million, according to publicly available documents.
The raise brings the provider’s total funding to over $3.8 million.
New York City-based You Are Accountable provides online peer coaching and drug and alcohol monitoring directly to consumers and through partnerships with SUD treatment providers. Its clients include The Lighthouse Recovery Services, Maryland Addiction Recovery Center and High Watch Recovery Center.
The company’s platform connects users with “recovery specialists” – peers in long-term recovery. Peers meet with users via video chat at least weekly during the first year of recovery. Users can also text message their recovery specialist at any time.
The company randomly asks users to take a saliva drug test over video chat or provide the company with regular breathalyzer samples. The platform also operates online recovery meetings and communities, promising users lifetime access to these offerings.
CEO Matthew Serel and Chief Medical Officer AJ Diaz co-founded You Are Accountable in 2020 in response to a lack of support after their own experiences with acute SUD treatment.
“They wanted to have someone in addition to 12-step and peer support programs to help them stay accountable towards their goals in recovery and life without the continued time commitment and expense of intensive or residential treatment,” the company’s site reads. “Unfortunately, no such service existed at the time.”
Services are available directly to consumers, starting at $375 per month and going up to $850 per month. You Are Accountable also partners with SUD treatment providers, allowing providers to co-brand with the company’s technology platform as part of aftercare programming. Partnering with You Are Accountable is free for providers, according to You Are Accountable’s site.
Another notable SUD treatment investment in 2025 was Eleos’ $60 million Series C round. The company plans to use the funds to expand into the SUD treatment market.