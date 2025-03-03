69% of Eating Disorder Patients Seek Care for Mental Health Concerns

Eating disorders commonly overlap with mental health issues. New research shows that patients are acutely aware of the need to treat both concerns.

One of the top motivating factors for people with eating disorders to seek treatment is concern over mental health, according to new data from digital eating disorder treatment provider Equip. Sixty-nine percent of patients cited mental health concerns as a reason to seek treatment. That is higher than even patients’ desire for recovery, which 64% of patients cited as a motivating factor.

San Diego-based Equip provides virtual treatment for young people and adults with eating disorders, including anorexia nervosa, avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder. An investor darling, Equip said it has raised a total of $110 million in funding. . Most recently, Equip raised $35 million in April 2024.

The company’s latest research analyzed data from a survey of nearly 500 people in eating disorder treatment or recovery. Along with finding that mental health was among the chief concerns for eating disorder patients, researchers found that relapse is a top concern for patients. Almost 90% of patients expressed concern about relapsing, and over 50% said they have relapsed multiple times. Co-occurring mental health issues, along with stress and societal pressures, are common triggers for relapses.

Despite widespread concerns regarding relapse, 78% of patients said they had positive treatment experiences.

Most relapses occur within two to six months after leaving treatment, according to the report. Marginalized groups, including LGBTQ+ people and racial minorities, are more vulnerable to relapse. LGBTQ+ people are also disproportionately impacted by eating disorders, with 44% of the survey’s respondents identifying as such.

Racial minorities face distinct pressures. Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) are twice as likely to report unrealistic goals and pressure to recover quickly compared to white people, according to the report. Black patients are also more likely to rely on intensive treatment rather than outpatient care.

“Considering that +50% of LGBTQIA+ youth have an eating disorder and that BIPOC individuals are half as likely to be diagnosed or receive treatment, there’s work to be done in supporting these communities better in treatment,” the report’s authors wrote.