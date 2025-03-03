Cerebral CEO Steps Down, Founds New Behavioral Health Triage Venture

Cerebral CEO Dr. David Mou is handing over the leadership reins as he starts a new venture focused on behavioral health triage.

Brian Reinken, a former board member of Cerebral, is stepping in as the interim CEO and president. A spokesperson for the company said this change comes as Cerebral increases “our focus on providing insurance-based care to improve affordability and accessibility to care.”

Mou will continue with Cerebral as chief medical officer, advising the company on “clinical quality and safety projects,” according to a company spokesperson.

Advertisement

“We appreciate his continued commitment and look forward to collaborating on the clinical side as we maintain our focus on clinical quality through our expansion into insurance,” the company said in an email to Behavioral Health Business.

Behavioral Health Business has contacted Mou for comment and will update the story accordingly.

According to Mou’s LinkedIn profile, he is now the founder and CEO of AdvocateMH. Though the details about the new startup are sparse, it appears to be focused on behavioral health triaging for payers and health systems.

Advertisement

This isn’t Mou’s first time sitting in the founder/CEO seat. Before his work with Cerebral, he co-founded Valera Health, a telemental health startup offering therapy and psychiatric services.

Mou was named CEO of Cerebral in 2022 during a turbulent time for the company. The unicorn startup came under scrutiny for its prescribing practices, particularly of ADHD medication Adderall.

Cerebral has continued to have a rocky road over the last few years, including a legal fight with its founder and ex-CEO Kyle Robertson, a series of layoffs and a pivot away from controlled substance prescribing. It has also been involved with a number of legal battles.

Cerebral was once seen as a rising star among digital health companies. By 2021, Cerebral had raised $462 million and had a $4.8 billion valuation.