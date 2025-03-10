CentralReach Reportedly Considering Exit, Eyes $1B Valuation

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based CentralReach, a dominant player in the autism therapy software world, is reportedly eyeing a sale and retained an investment bank.

Business Insider reports that the William Blair & Co. is now working with CentralReach and seeking a sale at a valuation of $1 billion on $75 million in adjusted earnings.

Both a representative of CentralReach and company CEO Chris Sullens said the company “has no comment” in response to questions by Behavioral Health Business. Neither disputed or denied Business Insider’s reporting.

CentralReach offers practice management, revenue cycle management, clinical products, staff development and data analytics tools for the autism therapy and the intellectual/developmental disability sectors. It is used by about 185,000 professionals, according to the company.

Insight Venture Partners, a venture capital and private equity firm that invests in software and other technology companies, acquired the majority share CentralReach in February 2018 for an undisclosed amount.

Since then, CentralReach has made several acquisitions, partnerships and launched many new products and services.

In September, CentralReach announced the acquisition of Behavior Science Technology Inc., founded by Troy and Patricia Glick, to add treatment plan fidelity monitoring to the platform. About a year ago, it announced that it had used M&A to beef up its offerings for the educational setting. The acquisition of SILAS added products related to screening, tracking and curricula related to social-emotional learning (SEL), applied behavior analysis (ABA), executive functioning and transitional-vocational efforts.

CentralReach is also seeking to automate as many tasks as it can to aid the lifting of administrative burdens from clinical and non-clinical staff. For example, its AI agent, cari, automates customer scheduling and provider matching.