ABA Software Startup Motivity Raises $27M

Digital ABA software startup Motivity has raised $27 million to expand its team and accelerate product development.
The Hawaii-based startup offers a software service that can collect data, provide analysis and offer reporting capabilities to support ABA therapy. The latest cash infusion will allow the company to expand its research and develop clinical decision-support tools.
Five Elms Capital, a venture firm focused on investing in software companies, led the round. The new capital investment coincides with leadership changes at the organization. Smith Anderson, previously an operator at Five Elms Capital, will join the team as CEO. Meanwhile, the company’s founder, Rex Jakobovits, will take the position of chief of strategy and innovation.
“This investment isn’t just about scaling; it’s about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in ABA technology,” Rex Jakobovits, founder of Motivity, said in a statement. “Our focus remains the same: delivering intuitive, intelligent solutions that help providers focus on what matters most – improving the lives of children with autism and their families. We couldn’t have gotten here without SBIR funding from the National Institute of Mental Health and the support of its business development programs, including the NIH Entrepreneur in Residence consultation and the NIH Company Showcase Program. With Five Elms’ partnership, we can accelerate our capacity to innovate and expand our impact.”
Prior to this funding announcement, Motivity had $11 million in seed funding from multiple grants, including the NIH and the Hawaii Technology Development Corporation.
Investment in the autism sector has begun to pick up in 2025. For example, AI-backed autism services startup Frontera Health raised $32 million in a seed funding round in February. In January, Prosper Health raised $16.2 million for its virtual mental health platform focused on caring for neurodivergent populations. Additionally, Anna Health Inc., an autism therapy startup, raised $9.26 million in November.