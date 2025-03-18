This article is sponsored by Oxehealth. In this Voices interview, Behavioral Health Business sits down with Joy Patermo, the new U.S. Senior Director of Sales of Oxehealth, to discuss the top challenges that U.S. behavioral health providers face in 2025, and how the company’s contactless patient monitoring platform is helping to solve them.
Behavioral Health Business: What life and career experiences drew you to Oxehealth and your position today?
Joy Patermo: My career has always been rooted in the clinical space. I started out in the crisis intervention unit at Yale New Haven Hospital straight out of school and later worked on an adult psychiatric floor there. I then switched to the business side of health care, working for startups that bring innovative solutions to the medical community and help people see something in a different way. I’ve always been drawn to technologies that make clinicians’ jobs easier and help them provide better care for their patients.
That’s why I joined Oxehealth — it’s a really innovative company that solves problems and makes a meaningful difference for both patients and clinical teams.
What are the top challenges that behavioral health providers face?
One of the biggest challenges is the limited funding and resources allocated to behavioral and mental health. An offshoot of this is staff shortages, increased pressures and burnout. Oxehealth helps alleviate some of that burden by providing staff with more actionable information — staff can gain deeper insights into their patients which helps them operate at the top of their license.
To what extent do you think technology can help transform behavioral health care?
Technology has a huge role to play in transforming behavioral health care, particularly in high-intensity settings like inpatient units and emergency crisis services. AI-powered tools can help staff identify risks earlier, personalize treatment and improve patient safety. In crisis situations, real-time data-sharing can speed up assessments and ease the strain on staff, ensuring faster access to appropriate care for patients.
Of course technology will never replace the human connection that is so vital in behavioral health, but it can support clinicians in delivering more efficient, responsive and ultimately more effective care.
How can providers ensure they’re choosing the right technology for their needs?
First, providers should look for evidence-based solutions that are clinically validated and backed by real-world data. Feedback from current users is also key — it offers insight into how the technology performs in practice and whether it truly enhances patient care. Second, selecting FDA-cleared solutions adds an extra layer of assurance that the technology meets rigorous safety and regulatory standards.
Finally, the technology should seamlessly integrate into existing workflows to support staff rather than add to their workload. Solutions that reduce clinical burden and enhance efficiency are more likely to be successfully adopted and deliver real value.
What do you think is most valuable about Oxehealth’s monitoring platform?
Our platform stands out because it tackles multiple challenges — not just one.
A major advantage of the platform is its role in preventing sentinel events and keeping both patients and staff safer. By providing real-time insights into patient activity and improving situational awareness, Oxehealth helps staff catch potential risks early and respond quickly.
Another key benefit is how it promotes better sleep, which is so important for healing. With vital signs monitoring and digital rounding, staff can check in on patients at night without waking them. Clinicians get a clear picture of what’s transpired overnight, helping them make informed decisions, even from a pharmacological standpoint, and adjust care plans as needed based on the information they’re gathering.
You’re director of sales here in the U.S. What are U.S. providers getting with Oxehealth that they weren’t getting previously in the market?
I think it’s remarkable that this kind of technology hasn’t been available here sooner. In other health care settings like the ICU or ED, patients are constantly surrounded by technology that keeps staff informed about their condition. But in mental and behavioral health in the U.S., that level of insight just hasn’t been there.
Oxehealth’s platform changes that: it gives staff situational awareness for each patient in their environment, enabling truly personalized care which in turn improves patient outcomes.
At the same time, Oxehealth reduces the administrative burden for clinical teams. I know there’s often hesitation — for multiple reasons — to adopt new health technology, but it’s very important to keep an open mind. The key is finding solutions that complement staff and decomplicate their work. Investing in a single technology that tackles multiple challenges, like Oxehealth’s platform, can really lend a hand.
I’m proud that we’re the ones bringing these benefits to the American market and I truly believe this technology should and will become the standard of care. I’m thrilled to be part of a team that’s making a real impact in mental and behavioral health.
Finish this sentence: “In behavioral health care treatment, 2025 will be the year of…”
Transformation through digital health technologies.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
