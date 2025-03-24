AspenRidge Recovery, Colorado Medication-Assisted Recovery Merge

Denver-based addiction treatment providers AspenRidge Recovery and Colorado Medication-Assisted Recovery have merged.
It’s not yet clear which organization is the acquirer. It’s also unclear which investment firms, if any, are involved. A request for comment has not been returned.
Cortland Mathers-Suter founded each, and he will take on the CEO role of the combined company. Michael Damioli, clinical director of Colorado Medication-Assisted Recovery, is chief operating officer for the combined organization, according to a news release.
The website for Colorado Medication-Assisted Recovery lists Mathers-Suter as its managing partner and no CEO. AspenRidge Recovery’s CEO is Shannon Van Deman.
“By bringing our teams together, we can innovate, grow, and reach even more people seeking recovery,” Mathers-Suter said in the release. “Together, we will continue developing best-in-class treatment programs that address the full spectrum of addiction and mental health challenges.”
AspenRidge Recovery offers partial hospitalization programming (PHP) and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for addiction and mental health conditions, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), a virtual IOP, family programs and an alumni program. It operates three locations along I-25 in Colorado.
Colorado Medication-Assisted Recovery offers outpatient detox, PHPs, IOPs, integrated mental health-SUD therapy services, and MAT, according to its website.
The merger follows a trail of several deals announced in 2025 so far. Several deals came out in February. Quince Orchard Psychotherapy acquired two organizations and rebranded to Orchard Mental Health Group. Two clinician-entrepreneurs merged their operations to create a holistic behavioral health company called Well Behavioral Health. In the same month, BHB learned that Brentwood, Tennessee-based Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare traded to a new private equity backer.