Autism Impact Fund Invests in ABA, Special Education Platform Unison Therapy Services

The Autism Impact Fund has invested in Unison Therapy Services, a multi-specialty youth and family behavioral health provider.
The amount of the funding was not disclosed. The Autism Impact Fund’s participation as a strategic investor in Unison Therapy Services follows the announcement that Ascend Capital Partners has acquired a majority stake in Unison.
“This investment is particularly important for AIF because Unison serves the needs of historically underserved communities,” Chris Male, co-founder and managing partner of the Autism Impact Fund, said in a statement. “Leveraging our relationships across healthcare, research, advocacy, and policy, we help portfolio companies such as Unison scale and drive real impact.
The Autism Impact Fund focuses on pushing innovations forward for treatments and services related to autism, mental health and other complex conditions. Its venture and growth capital investments span several industries. This includes virtual reality therapies developed by Floreo, the multidisciplinary autism and developmental disorder treatment provider Cortica, and several life sciences companies.
Walnut Creek, California-based Unison Therapy Services offers in-home, in-school and in-center services. It seeks to address developmental and speech delays, autism, social and emotional developmental and behavioral challenges. Specifically, it supports the special education needs of youth across multiple therapeutic services. It offers applied behavior analysis (ABA), speech therapy, behavioral health, psychology, and physical and occupational therapy.
“AIF’s investment in Unison further validates its strong business model and strategic vision,” In Seon Hwang, co-founder and managing partner of Ascend Capital Partners, said in a news release. “AIF and Ascend share a deep alignment in mission and values, and we are thrilled to have AIF’s support in driving Unison’s continued growth through this investment.”
Founded in 2019, Ascend Capital Partners is a health care-focused private and growth equity fund that works with companies that address underserved populations.
Other notable investments in the autism therapy space have marked the early months of 2025.
Providence, Rhode Island-based private equity firm Nautic Partners has acquired Proud Moments ABA, a Boston-based autism therapy provider. Already Autism Health announced it secured private equity backing and completed two tuck-in deals.