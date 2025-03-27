Frontline Honors: Stephanie Isom, firsthand

Stephanie Isom, Senior firsthand Guide (Peer Recovery Specialist) at firsthand, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Behavioral Health Business recently caught up with Isom to discuss their time in the behavioral health industry.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Isom: I’ve always been passionate about advocating for people who are often overlooked or misunderstood, especially those with mental health challenges. The idea of working as a Certified Peer Specialist was especially appealing because it allows me to connect with others from a place of shared experience, offering both understanding and hope. My journey has shown me how powerful peer support can be when people feel understood by someone who’s walked in their shoes, it fosters trust and progress in ways traditional clinical roles can’t always replicate.
Working alongside a nurse practitioner in behavioral health has further deepened my understanding of the importance of holistic care, blending both professional expertise and lived experience. The opportunity to provide that dual layer of support to individuals living with serious mental illness (SMI) is truly rewarding, and it’s what continues to drive my passion for this work.
BHB: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Isom: The biggest lesson I’ve learned since starting in this industry is the profound impact of empathy and connection in healing and recovery. In my role as a Certified Peer Specialist, I’ve come to realize that sometimes the most important thing I can offer is simply being present and understanding. When people feel truly heard and validated, it creates a foundation of trust that enables real progress, both in their mental health and in their lives overall.
Additionally, I’ve learned that recovery is not linear. There are ups and downs, and progress can look different for everyone. Sometimes, the small steps like being there consistently or offering a word of encouragement can make all the difference. It’s taught me patience, flexibility, and the importance of celebrating each person’s unique journey.
BHB: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Isom: My favorite part of my job is the opportunity to build meaningful connections with the people I support. As a Certified Peer Specialist, I’m able to engage with individuals in a way that’s different from traditional clinical roles. The shared experience of living with mental health challenges helps create a unique bond of trust, which opens doors for deeper conversations and healing. I love being able to share my journey and offer encouragement, showing others that recovery is possible, no matter where they are in their process.
Another part of my role that I truly value is working alongside a nurse practitioner in behavioral health. The collaborative approach allows us to provide more holistic support to people with an SMI diagnosis, which is incredibly fulfilling. Every day offers new learning opportunities and moments of connection, and that’s what makes the work so rewarding.
BHB: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Isom: I want the general public to better understand that the work I do as a Certified Peer Specialist is about much more than providing mental health support, it’s about human connection and shared experience. Many people living with SMI often face stigma and isolation, and it can be difficult for them to trust or relate to traditional providers. By sharing my own experiences and offering empathy, I can create a space where they feel seen, heard, and understood.
It’s also important to recognize that mental health is just as important as physical health, and that recovery is a lifelong journey. This industry, which blends clinical expertise with peer support, is about empowering individuals to take charge of their own recovery in a way that feels authentic to them. The collaborative nature of behavioral health care where different professionals work together is crucial in offering people the comprehensive support they need. Ultimately, the goal is to help individuals not just manage their conditions, but to lead fulfilling lives with dignity and purpose.
BHB: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Isom: I wish that leaders, particularly those who don’t work on the front lines, better understood the emotional and relational depth of the work we do as Certified Peer Specialists. Our role isn’t just about helping individuals navigate their mental health it’s about building relationships based on trust, understanding, and shared experience. The impact we have often comes from small, everyday interactions that may not be immediately visible, but are essential to the recovery process.
Sometimes, the emotional toll of this work isn’t fully recognized. We’re often holding space for people in crisis, offering support during moments of vulnerability, and witnessing difficult journeys. While we have access to resources and training, there’s a lot of emotional labor involved in maintaining those connections and being a consistent, reliable presence in the lives of the people we support.
I think it would be valuable for leaders to recognize the importance of mental and emotional support for the front-line staff as well. We’re doing the work because we’re passionate about it, but we also need to feel supported, heard, and appreciated in ways that allow us to continue doing this important work with the energy and empathy it requires.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.