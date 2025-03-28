Frontline Honors: Caitlin Drumel, Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.

Caitlin Drumel, Behavioral Technician at Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Behavioral Health Business recently caught up with Drumel to discuss their time in the behavioral health industry.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Drumel: I was drawn to this industry because I have always wanted to work with kids. I knew I wanted to work with special needs children because my grandpa has dyslexia, and as a child, I remember he struggled with reading books to me, so I often read to him instead. Sometimes we would read books upside down or backwards; I think making it silly and fun took away a lot of his anxiety about reading. Later on, he thanked me for being patient with him and taking the time to read with him, because the world had not always been kind to neurodivergent people and he had experienced that firsthand. I wanted to be that person for kids like my grandpa, who thrive on compassion and acceptance, regardless of their skill set.
BHB: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Drumel: The biggest lesson I have learned working in ABA is that there is always more to learn. Every child is different and with each client you meet, you become a better technician.
BHB: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Drumel: I love my job for a multitude of reasons, but one of my favorite parts about it is the connections I get to make with others. Not only do I get to connect with my clients and their parents, but I have built strong bonds with my supervisors and, without their support, I would not have come as far as I have. I’m thankful for everyone I’ve met in my journey as an RBT so far.
BHB: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Drumel: I want people to understand that ABA’s primary focus is on child-led learning! Reinforcement is used to build skills and reduce maladaptive behaviors with an emphasis on play.
BHB: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines – understood better about your job?
Drumel: Something I’d like leadership to understand about being an RBT is that this job can be extremely emotionally and physically taxing. Because we are so in-tune with our clients, it can be hard not to let a rough session get to us, so support and encouragement, even from those who don’t work on the front lines, means a lot to technicians.
