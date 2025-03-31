ABS Kids Looking to Expand Autism Services, Expertise Across the US

Since 2011, ABS Kids has grown from a 400-person operation to a workforce of nearly 5,000. It has done so across a footprint of more than 40 applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy locations, while adding nearly a dozen diagnostic clinics in five states.
In just the last two years, ABS Kids has also grown its number of behavior analysts by 50% and has completed construction on 22 de novo centers.
“We opened our first centers in South Carolina in 2024. We’re excited to expand our services and reach families with autistic children from all walks of life and backgrounds,” Jeffrey Skibitsky, founder and president of ABS Kids, told Autism Business News. “We focus on supporting families and ensuring the care environment helps deliver the best possible outcomes.”
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, ABS Kids (formerly known as Alternative Behavior Strategies) has become a well-known provider of services to children with autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) in California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.
The organization mainly provides psychological services and ABA therapy. Its services are available at clinics, homes and schools, with a tailored approach to each child’s unique needs throughout their treatment journey, according to Skibitsky, a board certified behavior analyst (BCBA) who has been active in the autism community for almost two decades.
At ABS Kids, registered behavior technicians (RBTs) work under the guidance of BCBAs to carry out therapy programs. The clinical staff also includes licensed clinical psychologists that provide diagnosis, as well as family and clinician support.
Skibitsky oversees all clinical initiatives for the company, including service delivery, recruitment and training for members of the behavior intervention team.
Services at ABS Kids are paid through commercial insurance and Medicaid, with some directly funded through school districts.
The organization has been consistently accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) for its dedication to the continuous improvement of ABA therapy. It was recognized as the Children’s Service Provider of the Year by Autism Society Ventura County (ASVC) in 2023.
Finding opportunities
Along with improving ABS Kids’ footprint with new staff and facilities, Skibitsky is excited about the opportunities in ABA service delivery, especially given the growing flexibility of care models.
“ABS Kids has looked to enhance our comprehensive and focused care delivery models to meet the individualized needs of each child,” Skibitsky said. “Clinicians are able to adapt the modality based on the child’s development throughout their treatment journey. Being able to modify service delivery to incorporate the appropriate intensity, staffing and environment improves upon the treatment experience, and allow for expedited independence and transition of care.”
Skibitsky said ABS Kids is also using actionable data and analytics to enhance the quality and operational efficiency of care delivery.
“We have a team of data analysts who provide key performance indicators to our clinical staff on areas of improvement and focus of clinical delivery,” Skibitsky said. “Subsequently, the same data capabilities are leveraged by our operational team to enhance efficiencies in scheduling, client onboarding and growth initiatives.”
ABS Kids’ growth in the autism service industry hasn’t happened without some challenges along the way. Skibitsky said the organization is affected by changes in insurance coverage, particularly Medicaid.
Although Medicaid reimbursement rates for services performed by RBTs and BCBAs are trending upward for autism therapy providers, the process is relatively new and states are still determining rates.
“Educating others about ABA therapy and its progress over time is also important,” Skibitsky said. “Our goal isn’t to ‘cure’ autism — it’s to help children develop skills, reach their personal goals and be celebrated for their neurodiversity, rather than face unnecessary barriers.”
ABS Kids also faces an operational challenge in maintaining and establishing career paths for BTs.
Skibitsky said that while the organization’s strong focus is on the children who are in ABA therapy, it is also working on strengthening the dedicated clinical staff who are providing the care. ABS Kids encourages behavior technicians (BTs) to earn their RBT certification to help them grow their careers.
“It’s important we keep them in those ‘wow’ moments, as we call them,” Skibitsky said. “This is hard work, for the families, for the kids and for our providers. If we can encourage the providers by giving them growth opportunities and the resources to get through those tough days, we are able to provide the best quality care for everyone who walks through our doors.”
To continue making a name for itself in the industry, ABS Kids is striving to expand access to care by opening new centers, while strengthening home and community partnerships, Skibitsky said.
“We’re excited about the positive impact this will have — from helping more children to creating new job opportunities for BTs at ABS Kids,” Skibitsky said. “We hope to continue to lead the industry in clinical quality of care as we maintain a growth strategy that allows more families to access this medically necessary service.”