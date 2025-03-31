Frontline Honors: Dr. Melanie Barrett, LifeStance Health

Dr. Melanie Barrett, Psychiatrist at LifeStance Health, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Behavioral Health Business recently caught up with Barrett to discuss their time in the behavioral health industry.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Barrett: I decided that I wanted to pursue a career in Psychiatry during my third year of medical school. I had wonderful mentors who demonstrated compassionate care and the impact of mental health on overall health, functioning and quality of life.
BHB: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Barrett: It takes a team! I am very thankful for supportive colleagues and co-workers. I work in a clinic setting, and every person on the team can make a positive impact on the patient’s experience and, subsequently, their health and wellbeing.
BHB: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Barrett: I find it very rewarding to witness the impact mental health treatment can have on one’s overall health, relationships, and life trajectory. I am thankful for LifeStance’s support to be able to provide innovative and effective treatments.
BHB: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Barrett: We need to work together to advocate for access to quality mental healthcare for all.
BHB: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Barrett: I would like to emphasize to leaders across the industry the importance and value of supporting clinicians who are on the front lines. Administrative and operational support are an integral part of increasing access to quality mental health care and for reducing burnout of frontline healthcare workers. LifeStance promotes a collaborative environment where all members of the team have the opportunity to support each other and prioritize patient care. Again, it takes a team!
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.