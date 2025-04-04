Meliora Health Shutters After 3-Year Campaign to Expand ADHD, Autism Treatment

Digital pediatric behavioral health provider Meliora Health has shuttered.

Employees of the U.S.-based extension of the London-based digital health company Healios disclosed the closure on their personal social media accounts on Friday. Requests for comment sent to representatives of both Meliora and Healios have not yet been returned. This story may be updated as BHB gets new information.

“This marks the end of an incredible chapter, and while I’m saddened by the closure, I am immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Dr. Cheryl Tierney, chief medical officer for Meliora Health, said on LinkedIn. “At Meliora, we’ve helped thousands of children and families access life-changing care for autism and ADHD. We’ve built something truly special — a platform that puts families first and makes a meaningful difference in so many lives.

“Knowing that our work helped children thrive and empowered parents to feel supported and understood is something I will always carry with me.”

Meliora Health offered developmental pediatrics for children and young adults (pediatricians can treat up to age 21) with neurodivergences, especially ADHD and autism, diagnostics for autism and ADHD, social skills support and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy orders.

Meliora Health sought to address several bottlenecks that afflict patients with behavioral health — two being support for a rapidly expanding segment of patients and enhancing access to very hard-to-access diagnostic services.

“If you delay the diagnosis, it delays access to services,” Tierney previously told BHB. “That’s what we’re trying to solve — increasing accessibility from a geographic and specialty perspective in a timely manner.”

It’s not clear how many employees Meliora Health let go as part of the closure. It’s also not clear what will happen to its existing patients.

In late 2022, Healios raised $16 million to expand in the U.S., i.e., Meliora Health. That funding went to a multi-state expansion. By November 2022, Meliora operated in New York and Pennsylvania.