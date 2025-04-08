Tad Health Raises $7.9M; Daymark Scores $11.5M

Tad Health, a digital platform that helps mental health providers streamline administrative tasks, has raised $7.9 million in equity funding, according to public records.

Founded in 2018, the software company provides billing, telehealth, referral and scheduling products, particularly for educational institutions. The startup has offerings for students, counselors and administrators.

Daymark Health has raised $11.5 million for its oncology care collaboration platform that also offers mental health services. The service offers symptom care, in-home support care navigation, social support and mental health.

The organization provides care to 2,500 cancer patients. The round was co-led by Maverick Ventures and Yosemite. The care is all delivered virtually or in the home.

San Diego, California-based provider Alter Behavioral Health has raised $7.9 million from Bank Five Nine to support debt refinancing and expansion opportunities.

The provider offers residential treatment, crisis stabilization, partial hospitalization programs (PHPs) and intensive outpatient programs (IOPs). Founded in 2019, the company has six locations across Southern California and plans to use the new funds on expansion efforts.

Specifically, the provider plans to use the funds to expand its crisis stabilization and residential care services by increasing its bed count from six to 32.

“This financing reinforces both the urgency and importance of expanding behavioral health infrastructure in San Diego,” Michael Castanon, CEO of Alter Behavioral Health, said in a statement. “By increasing our capacity for both crisis stabilization and residential care, we can better serve individuals experiencing severe mental health challenges, ensuring they receive timely, high-quality treatment in an environment built for healing.”

Measurement-based care platform Greenspace Health raised a Series B investment from ABS Capital Partners.

Greenspace’s platform is designed to give providers data-driven insights about provider efficiency, clinical effectiveness and patient outcomes.

“As the need for high-quality, outcomes-driven behavioral healthcare continues to rise, measurement-based care is no longer optional—it is essential to ensure individuals have access to care that leads to meaningful improvement,” Jeremy Weisz, Greenspace CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “Working in partnership with hundreds of behavioral health service organizations, Greenspace has been at the forefront of this movement, empowering our partners to measure and enhance the effectiveness of care with real-time, clinically useful data.”