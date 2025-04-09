Nicotine, Smoking Cessation Company Jones Raises $9M

HC Jones, Inc., branded as Jones, disclosed raising $9 million of a $10.2 million equity funding round.
The New York City-based digital nicotine cessation company offers a nicotine lozenge delivery service and an AI-powered app that includes supportive content, progress tracking and connections to a community of Jones users. It couches its service and products in nicotine replacement therapy. It does not appear that the company employs coaches or therapists. The company’s website states that it does not offer medical care or advice.
The company does use an AI avatar called Coach Jones that app users can engage with. Jones was founded in 2022 by Hilary Dubin and Caroline Huber. Dubin is listed as co-president and co-CEO in the funding disclosure documents.
Jones uses a monthly subscription payment model and delivers the nicotine lozenges with dosages determined by an onboarding quiz.
The details behind the funding round are sparse. The company has not yet responded to a request for comment.
The round started on March 18, 2025, and has included six individuals, according to public documents. About a year ago, Jones raised $5.1 million, according to other documents. The company’s directors include Jaclyn Hester and Amanda Herson.
Digital smoking cessation and similar self-guided services can be seen in other digital health companies. Often they include partnerships among companies seeking to get services in front of employers and health plans, such as seen at Lyra Health, Pelago and Spring Health.