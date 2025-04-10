Valor Healthcare Buys Mission Critical Psychological Services

Many behavioral health M&A experts predicted a dealmaking rebound in 2025. So far, the year appears to be trending toward those expectations.

One of the most recent transactions, in fact, came on Tuesday, when Valor Healthcare Inc. announced the acquisition of Mission Critical Psychological Services (MCPS). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dallas-based Valor is a company that provides behavioral health services tailored for veterans, along with primary care services, diagnostics and more. It operates a large network of outpatient clinics across several states, caring for tens of thousands of veterans annually.

On its end, Mission Critical is a provider of telehealth-focused behavioral health solutions for federal government agencies, government contractors and first-responder populations. The organization was founded more than two decades ago, and it works with thousands of individuals across several “high-stress environments worldwide.”

“This acquisition furthers our mission to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and high-quality health care to those who protect and serve our nation and our federal government partners,” Dr. Scott Wise, president and CEO of Valor Healthcare, said in a statement. “The Mission Critical team shares our deep commitment to patient-centered care, and their expertise in behavioral health will enhance our ability to support our federal partners with innovative, compassionate solutions.”

Specifically, the acquisition enhances Valor’s integrated federal government health care services platform by adding specialized pre- and post-deployment psychological assessment, trauma-informed care and in-mission crisis intervention services.

“Our partnership with Valor Healthcare enables us to scale our services while staying true to our mission,” Dr. Paul Brand, CEO of Mission Critical Psychological Services, said in a statement.