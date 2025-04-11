New Federal Data Reveal Best and Worst Performing Psychiatric Hospitals

illustrate a vast range of care and procedural outcomes. They also show that even the best-performing psychiatric hospitals have limits when striving for operational and clinical perfection.

In other words, no psych hospitals are batting 1.000.

Nonetheless, these and other data demonstrate the types of care and procedural outcomes that might be included in value-based care arrangements. Further, federal government data can generally act as something of a North Star for triangulating payer contracting arrangements, or benchmarking facility performance.

Value-based care is something of a Sisyphean task for behavioral health organizations. While the industry isn’t being punished like in the legend of antiquity, the challenges of progressing toward something other than a fee-for-service model are worth the effort for the sake of patients and providers alike.

Many top leaders in all behavioral health sub-sectors, payers included, see value-based care as the needed direction for the industry.

While a valuable snapshot of a vital segment of the industry, public data hosted by CMS is incomplete in being totally illustrative of the psychiatric hospital market. Even among the 1,795 hospitals and subunits that contract with Medicare, 1,464 submitted any data that is included in CMS’ public datasets. There is even narrower data available within the data submitted to CMS.

For example, only 200 psychiatric hospitals and related facilities (about 14%) submitted 30-day readmission data at all or met the parameters for publication. Facilities hold back on data reporting at their expense.

“Psychiatric facilities that are eligible for the Inpatient Psychiatric Facility Quality Reporting (IPFQR) program are required to meet all program requirements, otherwise their Medicare payments may be reduced,” CMS says on its website.

The data below were updated and released to the public in February, covering two fiscal years: from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023. Below are also the national rates for key psychiatric performance indicators as well as the best- and worst-performing entities for those measures.

Also bear in mind that these performance indicators are not presented within the context of other vital features of a facility or its patient population. These may especially be impacted by patient social determinants of health such as housing status, income, race, education, familiarity with the health care system.

Data may also include the facility’s status as a safety hospital or its location in more advantaged markets.

Highest percent of patients receiving follow-up care within seven days after psychiatric hospitalization

Facility name Location Rate HCA Florida Aventura Hospital Aventura, FL 97.6% Alta Bates Summit Medical Center – Alta Bates Camp Berkeley, CA 92.9% Centura Health – Porter Adventist Hospital Denver, CO 79.5% Peninsula Medical Center Burlingame, CA 79.2% Psychiatric Institute of Washington Washington, D.C. 79% National rate N/A 35.7% Top 10% N/A 53.8%

Lowest percent of patients receiving follow-up care within seven days after psychiatric hospitalization

Facility name Location Rate Winston Medical Center Louisville, MS 6.3% University Medical Center New Orleans New Orleans, LA 7.3% Aspire Health Partners Orlando, FL 7.9% Bolivar Medical Center Cleveland, OH 8% Eastpointe Hospital Daphne, AL 8.3% National rate N/A 35.7% Top 10% N/A 53.8%

Highest percentage of medication continuation following inpatient psychiatric discharge, prescriptions filled two days before or with 30 days of discharge

Facility name Location Rate Pontiac General Hospital Pontiac, MI 96.5% Sage Specialty Hospital Denham Springs, LA 96.3% Regions Hospital; Samaritan Behavioral Center (tie) Detroit, MI; Saint Paul, MN 94.3% Sinai-Grace Hospital Detroit, MI 94.2% St Catherine of Siena Hospital Medical Center Minneapolis, MN 93.7% National rate N/A 77.8% Top 10% N/A 88.4%

Lowest percentage of medication continuation following inpatient psychiatric discharge, prescriptions filled two days before or with 30 days of discharge

Facility name Location Rate Griffin Memorial Hospital Norman, OK 30.3% HCA Florida Mercy Hospital Miami, FL 42.6% Lower Keys Medical Center Key West, FL 47.6% MS State Hospital – Whitfield Whitfield, MS 49.1% Bellevue Hospital Center New York, NY 51.3% National rate N/A 77.8% Top 10% N/A 88.4%

Lowest percentage of patients readmitted to any hospital within 30 days of discharge from the inpatient psychiatric facility

Facility name Location Rate Erie County Medical Center; Saint John Hospital (tie) Buffalo, NY; Leavenworth, KS 13.3% North Mississippi State Hospital Tupelo, MS 13.4% Stanford Health Care; Rolling Hills Hospital; Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (tie) Stanford, CA; Ada, OK; Storm Lake, IA 13.5% Highland Hospital; MultiCare Auburn Medical Center; Lourdes Counseling Center (tie) Charleston, WV; Auburn, WA; Richland, WA 13.7% Valleywise Health Medical Center; Centura Health- Porter Adventist Hospital; University of Michigan Health System (tie) Phoenix, AZ; Denver, CO; Ann Arbor, MI 13.8% National rate N/A 19.4%

Highest percentage of patients readmitted to any hospital within 30 days of discharge from the inpatient psychiatric facility