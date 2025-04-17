CCBHCs on Chopping Block in Leaked White House Budget Docs

Leaked documents from the White House show that the Trump Administration wants to do away with the certified community behavioral health centers (CCBHC) program entirely.

The White House is pushing to eliminate several mental health programs as it seeks also to create a new division within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) called the Administration for a Healthy America, according to the documents. The documents first appeared online in a Substack newsletter and later in the Washington Post.

Specifically, CCBHCs are listed under the subhead “Other Eliminations” within the Mental Health division of Administration for a Health America. The budget documents also call for the elimination of Project LAUNCH, unspecified crisis response grants, several racial and gender minority related programs and training programs.

This move continues the Trump presidency’s agenda of dismantling the federal government where it can and putting state governments on the hook for what it deems as non-essential programming — especially anything it considers “woke,” “wasteful” or “weaponized,” according to the document.

The document is a “pre-decisional” passback document from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) sent to HHS for the coming federal fiscal year 2026. Passback documents contain the funding levels and initiatives that the White House approves based on the department’s initial proposals. OMB reviews and approves proposed budgets to ensure they align with priorities that span departments.

“Passback levels reflect the reforms necessary to enable agencies to fulfill their statutory responsibilities in the most cost-effective manner possible,” the document reads. “Many difficult decisions were necessary to reach the funding level provided in this Passback.”

Normally, the presidential budget is a starting point for Congress, which ultimately decides the budget. However, it never finalized a budget for the current fiscal year, keeping the government running using a series of continuing resolutions. It is juggling that with the development of future annual budgets.

This is a developing story and will be updated.