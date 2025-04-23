Brightline Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Facility After Pivot from Digital Only-Care

Pediatric behavioral health provider Brightline opened its first brick-and-mortar clinic after announcing its plans to pivot from its digital-first model earlier this year.

Palo Alto, California-based Brightline, which once had a national digital presence in 50 states, will now focus on five key geographic markets, starting with its first location in Brooklyn, New York. It will also now become a hybrid provider.

“We’ll continue to see families virtually, where that’s clinically appropriate and where that’s the family’s preference,” Naomi Allen, CEO of Brightline, told Behavioral Health Business. “But families will also be able to receive care in-person. For some service lines, [such as] the higher acuity service lines or the testing service line, we will be doing those services in-person initially. Then, families can move to virtual once they’ve had that kind of opportunity to build a rapport and get to know their clinician therapeutically. So that’s the vision around hybrid care.”

The need for higher-acuity pediatric services partly drove the pivot to a hybrid model.

“We were seeing an increase in families post-COVID that were starting to seek services in-person, and specifically services where the families didn’t believe that their child would be able to receive care virtually, effectively, such as younger kids, or kids that have real attention challenges, or services where clinically, the most appropriate care can be delivered in-person,” Allen said.

The move will also allow the provider to build out its comprehensive testing services and specialty care clinics.

Brightline’s specialty clinics will include services for anxiety, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD) and behavior disorders. Allen noted that the specialty clinics will be able to serve higher acuity patients and combine therapy and psychiatry services.

The provider is also focusing on more diagnostics and clinical assessments. Those diagnostics assessments include autism, ADHD, psychological testing and others. However, it’s important to note that Brightline will not offer traditional autism-focused services such as applied behavior analysis (ABA).

For children with less complex needs, Brightline will still do a more robust comprehensive diagnostic led by a psychologist to evaluate the family’s need and whether or not a psychiatric assessment is necessary.

“There’s a lot of clinical evidence that indicates the ability to do deeper, upfront case formulation and upfront diagnostics and have a follow-up session with families that talks about the care plan, lays out the treatment plan, discusses treatment options … actually leads to both better outcomes for the family, but can also lead to kind of right-sizing the dose of care more effectively,” Allen said.

This metamorphosis comes after some turbulence for the company. In September, it announced the pivot to hybrid care along with a wave of layoffs that impacted enterprise function employees, as well as clinicians in any state other than the five selected to switch to hybrid.

The provider has raised a total of about $212 million. And has inked several partnerships in the past. In 2024, it signed a $680 million deal, along with mental health provider Kooth, to partner with the state of California to provide virtual services to its residents. Allen noted that these services will continue to be available.

As for what’s next, Brightline plans to continue to engage with employers, many of whom it has previously worked with when it was a digital player. It also plans to go deeper into health systems and engage with schools.

“Historically, a lot of school-based businesses have been driving virtual care, but I think the schools are seeing the same trends that we’ve been following, which is that a lot of them want to be able to offer the flexibility of both virtual and in-person care,” Allen said. “And so we’re seeing a fair bit of demand from schools saying, ‘Hey, Brightline seems like a great offering. If you can create a physical clinic near our school but still be able to have the flexibility of virtual, then we’d love to have a conversation.'”