Creation of National Autism Registry Sparks New Concerns

Under the direction of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is forming a national autism registry.
This work is intended to support the secretary’s endeavor to hone in on the condition’s cause, which he has called a “disease” and implied comes from “environmental toxins.”
The registry will collect data from private medical records, federal databases, commercial databases, insurance claims, lab tests, genomics records and even smartwatches and fitness trackers. The registry announcement was confirmed on April 21 by NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, according to CBS News.
Patients treated by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Indian Health Services will also have their information included in the registry.
Outside groups of researchers selected to participate in HHS secretary’s autism studies will have access to the registry data and related records. However, the researchers would not be allowed to download the sensitive data, Bhattacharya confirmed per CBS.
“Usually, a federally-funded registry has a very limited list of individuals (registry coordinator) who may have access to participants’ personal, identifying information,” the NIH website states. “Those individuals must be specially trained and certified regarding information security requirements.”
The autism registry would be enveloped into the NIH’s List of Registries, which tracks other medical diagnoses ranging from autoimmune disorders to epilepsy and cancers. It exists to “provide health care professionals and researchers with first-hand information about people with certain conditions, both individually and as a group, and over time, to increase our understanding of that condition,” according to the registry FAQ.
Typically, information included in these registries is provided on a voluntary basis, however, the amassing of private records in this way is a departure from the standard. The NIH notes that registries of any kind often have a very small likelihood of containing identifiable personal information and do follow HIPPA and abide by the Federal Information Security Management Act.
The autism registry will be used to track autism trends in America, including information about treatments and more. Pulling all of that data into a centralized place rather than it existing in fragmented sources will help the administration create “a transformative real-world data initiative, which aims to provide a robust and secure computational data platform for chronic disease and autism research,” Bhattacharya told CBS.
While the administration asserts that these efforts are to support the autism community and inform future care, many experts have pushed back.
“The Autism Society is deeply concerned about the lack of transparency surrounding this proposed research and looming September deadline — specifically regarding who is leading this research, what methodologies are being used, and whether it will meet established scientific standards,” Christopher Banks, president and CEO of the Autism Society of America, said in a previous statement.
The registry, with certain standards and guardrails — like privacy protections, ethical data handling and transparency around other processes — could actually improve autism awareness and facilitate meaningful research, Michael Quinn, president and CEO of Autism Support Now, told Behavioral Health Business.
“The proposed registry can enhance ASD awareness and most importantly, serve as a centralized repository to facilitate research, inform policy decisions, and aid in resource allocation at both state and federal levels. Disability registries, such as the one established by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), play a pivotal role in identifying and addressing needs across various countries,” Quinn said. “While I disagree on much of RFK’s commentary pertaining to autism, if the proposed registry is set up like well-established disability registries, like the one developed by the OECD, I believe it can add a lot of value when it comes to informing clinical decision-making.”
Yet others who work with the patient population say a registry like this sparks more questions among providers and care teams than it does confidence.
“Given the lack of knowledge or awareness of the current administration regarding Autism Spectrum Disorder or an understanding of the enormous strides made by the ASD community, I would ask the following: Exactly what database information will be shared i.e., diagnosis, treatment, age, location, caregiver information, insurance, etc.? What is the exact purpose of accessing this HIPAA protected information and who will have access to it, i.e., American Academy of Pediatrics, Immigration, etc.?” Rick Loewenstein, CEO of TeamGame Advisors, an autism therapy advising organization, told BHB.
At this time, it remains unclear exactly what information will be tracked in the registry and how its existence will evolve once it is created.
A slide presented to the NIH by Bhattacharya and obtained by CBS shows that the registry could be used to create longitudinal datasets, inform regulatory approvals and drug development and possibly be used in research competitions.