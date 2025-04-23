Woe Is Me: Woebot Says Farewell to Signature App

Mental health chatbot startup Woebot will be retiring its signature app at the end of June.

The company sent out an email to users this morning announcing that the Woebot app’s last day will be June 30. Members have the ability to download conversation history with Woebot until the last day of services.

The company also pledged to anonymize all account data after July 31.

Woebot declined to comment on the news.

Woebot has garnered a lot of investor interest. In 2021, the company raised $90 million in Series B funding. In 2022 it landed an additional $9 million from Leaps by Bayer bringing its total fund raise to $123 million. Its investors include JAZZ Venture Partners, Temaske, BlackRock Private Equity Partners and Owl Ventures.

The digital therapeutics company was founded in 2017 and uses artificial intelligence to help create human-level therapeutic bonds with users to improve behavioral health outcomes.

The company partners with companies, providing employees with access to its chatbot and with health systems by dropping into its existing clinical workflows. While the company announced its plans to retire the Woebot app, there has been no mention that these B2B initiatives will be changed.

Woebot isn’t the only behavioral health chatbot that has landed substantial attention. Digital health chatbot Wysa raised $20 million in a Series B funding round in 2022, bringing its total raise to just under $30 million.