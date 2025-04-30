Hybrid Mental Health Provider Two Chairs Expands into Psychiatry

Hybrid mental health provider Two Chairs is adding psychiatry to its service line. This new expansion will allow patients to receive integrated therapy and psychiatry services in one place.

The startup said the service integration will provide patients a more cohesive care experience while offering faster access to psychiatric services and addressing psychiatry’s long-standing waitlist challenges.

The company said its W2 model, where clinicians are all hired permanently, helps enable the collaboration between providers.

“The reason we knew we needed to build and launch a psychiatry service was pretty simple,” Alex Katz, CEO of Two Chairs, told Behavioral Health Business. “Our patients and health plan partners kept telling us, ‘We love therapy at Two Chairs. We wish you could do more under your roof.’ Psychiatry was the clear next place to go. When you look at the mental health system today, therapy and psychiatry are so frequently fragmented that they’re not delivered under one roof. Therapists and psychiatrists rarely talk. They rarely collaborate. And so we wanted to build on the strength of our W2 model, where we’ve got 600 W2 therapists now they’ll be working side-by-side with psychiatric providers and collaborating with them day in and day out to make sure that our patient’s care journey is well integrated and therefore more effective.”

San Francisco, California-based Two Chairs was founded in 2017 and offers in-person and virtual care. The provider uses measurement-based care to help enable value-based care and alternative contracting.

The provider raised $72 million in 2024, bringing its total fund raise to $103 million. Earlier this year, the company expanded to 19 new state markets–and projects to be live in 22 states in June 2025.

The move to add psychiatry will also allow the provider to treat a greater array of conditions.

“The way that we’re thinking about the acuity spectrum is that psychiatry is going to enable us to treat a broader spectrum of clinical acuity and complexity, and we’re doing that very intentionally. I think this is another place where we see a real advantage in building a W2 model because we’ve got therapists and psychiatric providers together on one team; we can handle a wider range of acuity,” Katz said. “Think about a therapist or a psychiatrist alone in private practice. It’s really a lot more challenging for them to be able to handle higher acuity cases.”

The company plans to build out its psychiatry team by hiring psychiatrists and advanced practitioners, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

“We’ll have the whole range of psychiatric providers as we scale the organization and service line,” Colleen Marshall, chief clinical officer at Two Chairs, told BHB. “We do that on the therapy side too, where we have a whole range of licenses because we want to have a lot of different skill sets and different expertise that we can offer to the clients.”

Two Chairs isn’t the only provider looking to expand its services. Recently, pediatric provider Brightline, which got its start in the digital space, pivoted to a hybrid model. As part of the new model of care Brightline can treat patients with higher acuity conditions and add testing to its offerings.