Optum CEO Moves to UnitedHealth Group Role; Forge Health CEO Changes Seats in C-Suite

Optum CEO moves to enterprise role at UnitedHealth Group, successor named

Heather Cianfrocco, the CEO of Optum, will move to the role of executive vice president of governance, compliance and information security at Optum’s parent company, Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH).

Optum is the payvider services and consulting arm of UnitedHealth Group. Cianfrocco took on the role on April 1, 2024. She has worked for UnitedHealth Group since 2008.

Dr. Patrick Conway, current Optum Rx CEO, also a role previously held by Cianfrocco, will step into the CEO role at Optum.

Advertisement

The change is effective May 6.

“These changes are consistent with the company’s longstanding, intentional approach to developing our leadership team and in ongoing service to our mission, strategy and the people we serve,” UnitedHealth Care said in an SEC filing disclosing the leadership change.

On top of being one of the largest payers in the space, UnitedHealth Group, through its health plan division UnitedHealthcare, and Optum’s group services, is one of the most substantial players in behavioral health. UnitedHealthcare is a large payer across private and public health plans, while Optum owns one of the nation’s largest outpatient mental health providers, Refresh Mental Health. It also acquired fast-growing CARE Counseling.

Advertisement

Forge Health CEO changes seats in C-Suite

Eric Frieman, the co-founder and now ex-CEO of Forge Health, has moved to the role of chief revenue officer.

The change is effective immediately, according to a LinkedIn post from Frieman’s account. Forge Health’s executive chair, Simeon Schindelman, will take on the CEO role on an interim basis with a permanent appointee to be announced by the company at some unspecified time.

Forge Health offers integrated outpatient mental health and addiction treatment services with an eye toward doing so via value-based care arrangements with payers. The White Plains, New York-based company was founded in 2016. Frieman has been CEO of the company since then.

The company has secured several rounds of investment since then. Most recently, it secured investment from MFO Ventures in August 2024. Now Forge Health operates across 17 clinics and a telehealth footprint in four states and is in-network with more than 30 payors, according to Frieman.

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation names new COO

Center City, Minnesota-based Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, a nonprofit behavioral health care provider, named Marc Baer. He succeeds Paul Mueller, who took the role in 2022.

Baer will oversee the nonprofit provider’s clinical operations, according to a news release from the organization. He will also collaborate with the C-suite to develop operational efficiencies and long-term strategic priorities.

He was most recently the corporate vice president of enterprise partnerships at the very large managed care organization Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC). He has also held executive roles with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Target Corp.(NYSE: TGT).

“Through conversations with Hazelden Betty Ford leadership — the board of trustees, executives—it became clear we share a mission of love to support those who are struggling, stigmatized and marginalized find their way,” Baer said in the release.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is one of the largest and oldest nonprofits of its type. It generated $222 million in revenue in 2023, according to the most recent financial report available.

Brian Heinrichs named CFO at Newport Healthcare

Youth and young adult behavioral health care provider Newport Healthcare named Brian Heinrichs as CFO in April 2025. He succeeds Craig Hartman.

Most recently, he was the CEO and president of Fourth Capital Bank in Nashville, Tennessee, a role he unexpectedly departed in 2023, according to the Nashville Business Journal. He has spent the bulk of his career in banking.

Also based in Nashville, Newport Healthcare operates 800 beds and 21 outpatient programs. Its subrands are Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families and PrairieCare. Collectively, they offer residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health, substance use disorders and psychiatric inpatient services.

Late last year, the company announced a new CEO: an ex-Walmart executive named Brian Setzer. Joe Procopio, the previous CEO, transitioned his role on Dec. 9.

Aliya Health Group builds out management team

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Aliya Health Group has named the following executives to its leadership team:

— Courtney Burge, Vice President of Admissions

— Frank Severino, Chief Marketing Officer

— David Woods, Executive Director of Footprints to Recovery

“The experience and expertise that Courtney, Frank, and David bring to Aliya Health Group will further position us as a top provider of addiction and mental health services nationwide,” Aliya Health Group CEO David Johnson said in a news release. “Their leadership will not only strengthen our operational and outreach capabilities but also make access to high-quality, compassionate care more attainable for individuals and families in need.”

The company operates 26 locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, Oklahoma, and Washington, according to its website. The company operates addiction and mental health centers that offer outpatient and residential services.

All three new executives are newcomers to Aliya Health Group.