Digital Mental Health Platform Kindbridge Behavioral Health Raises $5.4M

Kindbridge Behavioral Health has raised $5.4 million.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based digital mental health provider has raised the funding over the last few years; the earliest installment was raised in 2022. However, it recently disclosed them in public filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kindbridge offers a range of mental health services via telehealth and specializes in supporting those with gambling and gaming addictions, according to its website. Its services include partnerships with employee assistance programs, group therapy, individual counseling and therapist education.

Advertisement

The company’s leadership team overlaps with the gambling and gaming industry.

Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Trent Lambert previously worked for a gaming company while its two named board members — David Jacques Farahi and Seth Young — work for firms that serve the gaming, casino and hospitality industries. Its CEO, Daniel Umfleet, also previously worked for Beanstalk, the company that oversees the gambling prevention software Gamban.

Representatives of Kindbridge Behavioral Health have not responded to a request for comment.

Advertisement

It’s not clear how the company will use the new funds or which firms were involved in the investment.

Kindbridge Behavioral Health has a nonprofit sister organization called the Kindbridge Research Institute. The organization focuses on research and solutions for “mental health challenges and behavioral addictions.”