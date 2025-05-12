Trump Administration Might Nix Biden Parity Rule

Court documents reveal the Trump Administration intends to rework the much-extolled parity rule issued by the Biden administration.

The administration’s future plans remain unclear. Attorneys representing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Treasury Department and the Department of Labor asked a federal court to hold a lawsuit challenging the Biden-era parity rule in abeyance until it issues new rules on the matter.

“The Departments have informed undersigned counsel that they intend to reconsider the 2024 Rule at issue in this litigation, including whether to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking rescinding or modifying the regulation,” the filing states.

Filed May 9, a few days ahead of a key deadline for the government to indicate whether or not it would defend the rule in court, the request for abeyance also indicates that the Trump administration will not enforce portions of the rule that apply to health plans with plan years starting in 2025 and 2026.

The document states that attorneys for the Trump administration informed the plaintiff, the ERISA Industry Committee, better known as ERIC, on April 25 that it would issue the non-enforcement policy and would “reexamine the Departments’ current [parity] enforcement program more broadly.”

However, the departments didn’t finalize their non-enforcement policy until May 8, according to the document. The request also said that the department would publicize the policy. A Behavioral Health Business review of the Treasury, Labor and Health and Human Services Department websites found no such document — nor is the document in the Federal Registry or regulations.gov.

“Because the Departments do not intend to enforce parts of the rule and have indicated that they intend to reconsider the regulation challenged in this litigation, the government respectfully submits that it would be appropriate to place this case in abeyance pending the completion of that reconsideration process,” the document reads. “Abeyance will greatly conserve party and judicial resources because the Department’s reconsideration and potential rescission or modification of the rule will likely bear on the issues presented in this case and potentially obviate the need for further litigation.”

ERIC filed suit to challenge the parity rule — finalized by the Biden administration in September 2024 — on Jan. 17., just days before President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

That the lawsuit was filed was not a surprise to legal experts. ERIC synthesized several arguments that the health insurance industry, which opposed the rule, made during the rulemaking process. In brief, the lawsuit contends that the three agencies exceeded the directives laid out by Congress in federal law, especially The Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (MHPAEA) as well as the Administrative Procedures Act.

This is a developing story. This story may be updated, or BHB may publish a follow-up story with additional information as it becomes available.