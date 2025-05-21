Brian Holzer Departs Aware Recovery Care; CEO Successor Named

In-home addiction treatment Aware Recovery Care has undergone another significant leadership change.

Dr. Brian Holzer has stepped down from the CEO role. He is succeeded by the company’s chief operating officer, Roy Sasenaraine.

“As for me, I’m taking some much-needed time with my family before turning to what’s next,” Holzer said in a social media post on Wednesday. “As I look ahead to my next chapter, Aware and its extraordinary team and mission will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Advertisement

Holzer joined Aware Recovery Care in April 2022. Later that year, the leadership team at Aware saw several arrivals and departures. A year later, it raised a $35 million Series B funding round.

Sasenaraine was named to the COO role in July 2024, at the same time that the company revealed a $3.5 million investment by Connecticut Innovations. He succeeded Martha Mather, who held the role for about a year and a half.

Sasenaraine comes to the role with a background in facility-based behavioral health and physical health care management roles. His previous role before joining Aware Recovery Care was as CEO of Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital, a 150-bed facility based in Holyoke, Massachusetts, that’s jointly held by Lifepoint Behavioral Health and Baystate Health. He has also held top leadership roles at Mountainside Treatment Center, Spire Orthopedic Partners and Hartford HealthCare System.

Advertisement

His priorities will include expanding Aware Recovery Care’s In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT) model, growing the company’s virtual care offering, and developing new community relationships, according to a statement from the company.

“I believe deeply in our mission and the transformative care we provide,” Sasenaraine said in the statement. “Together, we will continue to innovate, reach more families, and help more individuals find lasting recovery — right where they live.”