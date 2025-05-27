Alongside, ABA Unlimited Announce Deals As M&A in Autism Therapy Pops Early in 2025

Dealmaking in autism therapy is off to a hot start, after a few years of depressed volumes, marked by two recent deals from new entrants to the industry.
On Tuesday, Fullerton, California-based Alongside ABA and Warren, New Jersey-based ABA Unlimited each announced acquisitions.
Alongside acquired San Diego ABA, which is based in its titular city.
“[San Diego ABA brings] a strong clinical team, deep ties to the local community, and a shared dedication to helping children with autism reach their fullest potential,” Dr. Ronit Molko, CEO of Alongside, said in a statement. “Together, we are even better positioned to support families with the services they need, when and where they need them.”
Nicholas Ascolese, co-owner of San Diego ABA, will say on with the combined company to lead the San Diego region through its next phase of growth, the statement reads.
Alongside offers autism therapy services in homes, schools and clinics. It’s backed by the investment firms Fletch Equity and NewSpring Capital. Fletch Equity acquired Autism Spectrum Interventions, a precursor organization to Alongside, in March 2024 for an undisclosed amount. Autism Spectrum Interventions acquired Quality Behavior Solutions in a deal announced in February. It changed its name at the same time as the deal. NewSpring Capital is a debt and equity investor in Alongside.
ABA Unlimited acquired Short Hills, New Jersey-based BehaviorWise in a deal that was announced by Benjamin Ross Group, the M&A brokerage that represented BehaviorWise.
BehaviorWise operates one location and offers applied behavior analysis (ABA) for children with autism, anxiety and ADHD. It was founded in 2011. ABA Unlimited is led by Ashley Appleton, who founded the outpatient mental health provider CogniCare Psychological Services.
Terms of both deals were not disclosed.
While data from two different sources show slightly different pictures, each shows a steep increase in dealmaking in autism therapy in the first quarter.
Data provided by The Braff Group show dealmaking was up by 133% at 14 deals compared to the same period in 2024 and up 180% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Data from Mertz Taggart show 12 deals in the first quarter of 2025, a year-over-year increase of 71% and a 140% increase compared to the first quarter of 2023
Mertz Taggart Managing Partner Kevin Taggart said in the firm’s first-quarter behavioral health dealmaking data report that activity in the space has seen a resurgence, with total transactions hitting the highest volume recorded since 2021.
“Sales of organizations that provide applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy have been especially competitive,” Taggart said in the report.