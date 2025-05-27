Guidelight Names CEO; LifeStance Taps New Chief Technology Officer

Guidelight Health promotes chief operating officer to lead as CEO

Guidelight has tapped Stephen Bewley as its new CEO. Bewley initially joined Guidelight Health in February as chief operating officer. He will replace Andrew Hayek, who served as the company’s interim CEO.

Before joining Guidelight, Bewley served as the chief operating officer at InStride Health, a specialty pediatric behavioral health provider. He also previously led AbleTo, a virtual mental health outpatient platform, as its CEO.

Bewley will continue to lead Guidelight through a new period of growth. In January, the company – which specializes in partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming for youth and adults – announced an expansion to Denver with its new Central Park Clinic, citing increased demand for high-quality, accessible mental health services.

Guidelight Health now has six clinics: three in Colorado and three in Massachusetts.

LifeStance appoints new chief technology officer to oversee digital strategy

LifeStance Health has replaced its chief technology officer. Beginning June 9, Vaughn Paunovich will step into the role, replacing Pablo Pantaleon. The latter has served as LifeStance’s chief digital officer since 2020.

This is the second major C-suite announcement for the Scottsdale, Arizona-based behavioral health outpatient provider in 2025 after the company named a new CEO in February.

Paunovich most recently worked as the executive vice president of enterprise platforms at the telemedicine company Amwell. He also spent over a decade at UnitedHealth Group, where he held various positions, including chief information officer of its consulting arm, Optum Health.

“I look forward to partnering with LifeStance’s exceptional team to advance our digital strategy, improve access to care and build scalable, patient-centered technologies that support our mission to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives,” Paunovich stated in a news release.

During the company’s first quarter earnings call, LifeStance signaled it will prioritize its focus on digital therapeutics and detailed plans to invest in a new EHR platform to improve operational efficiency – efforts that Paunovich will now head up.

The American Psychiatric Association announces new president

After being voted president-elect of the American Psychiatric Association in February 2024, Dr. Theresa Miskimen Rivera has officially slid into office as of May 22.

She outlined her presidential goals for the organization in the 2024 news release, noting psychiatrist-led multidisciplinary care, advocating to retain tele-psychiatric services, expanding access and advancing diversity across interdisciplinary programs as her top priorities.

Miskimen Rivera has 30 years of clinical experience and currently works as a clinical professor of psychiatry at Rutgers University. She has also served as a past president of the New Jersey Psychiatric Association, secretary general of the American Society of Hispanic Psychiatry and as a delegate to the American Medical Association Section Council on Psychiatry, according to the APA news release shared via email.

“As a field, we have the opportunity to raise our voice as advocates for our members, our patients, and their families,” Miskimen Rivera stated in the news release. “I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together as we embark on this journey.”

Family Care Center taps former Defense Health Agency executive as CEO

Lone Tree, Colorado-based Family Care Center has selected Dr. Chris Ivany as its next CEO. Ivany has been with the comprehensive behavioral health care provider since 2021, starting as its chief development officer before moving into the role of chief operating officer six months later.

Prior to joining Family Care Center, he worked as the chief innovation officer for the Defense Health Agency.

Ivany replaces the company’s former CEO, Wayne Cavanaugh, who held the reins for three years.

“I’m especially excited to build on our strong foundation of clinician leadership and continue achieving industry-leading clinical outcomes that truly make a difference in people’s lives,” Ivany wrote in a LinkedIn update.

Ivany is taking the helm after a recent period of rapid expansion. So far, Family Care Center has opened eight new clinics in 2025 alone.

Boulder Care snags former VP from Groups Recover Together to lead growth

Marianna Zaslavsky will take on a newly developed role at value-based, telehealth addiction treatment provider Boulder Care as its vice president of growth partnerships, the company announced May 19.

Earlier this month, Boulder Care publicized a partnership with Cone Health, which expanded its telehealth services into North Carolina. Strengthening state and health plan partnerships will now be under Zaslavsky’s purview.

“I’m thrilled to begin my next chapter with Boulder Care as VP of growth partnerships, leading our strategic initiatives with health plans and state partners,” she wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Zaslavsky joins Portland, Oregon-based Boulder Care from substance use disorder (SUD) treatment provider, Groups Recover Together, where she oversaw value-based payer contracting partnerships for nearly three years.

In her new role with Boulder Care, Zaslavsky will be responsible for scaling its value-based contracting model and aligning reimbursement with clinical outcomes.

Beach House names new executive chairman

Beach House Center for Recovery and its investment partner, BelHealth, have named Tim Hanold executive chairman of its board of directors.

Hanold is the former CEO of another BelHealth company, Care Advantage, where he reportedly helped double business during his seven-year tenure. Most recently, he was chairman of the board for the Virginia Medicaid’s Department of Medical Assistance Services.

This is the second new appointment to its board of directors since February. Within the last few months, the Juno Beach, Florida-based residential addiction treatment provider also added new leadership to its business development team.

Last fall, Beach House increased its treatment capacity with the addition of 20 new patient beds. Expanding the number of patients it serves is a continued goal and a point in hiring Hanold, CEO Mark Pundt stated in the news release.

Nystrom & Associates Board of Directors details exit of founder

Mental health and psychiatry service provider Nystrom & Associates has announced that founder, former CEO and chief clinical officer Brian Nystrom and the company’s former chief commercial officer Peter Nystrom have stepped down from the board of directors.

The departure of the two board members was described as “mutual” in a LinkedIn post.

The Nystrom family reportedly sold their controlling interest back in 2019.

The two stepped down from the board as of April 18, two days after the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company announced growth in key programs and the expansion of a clinic in Lakeville, Minnesota.

Nystrom & Associates has more than 1,200 licensed clinicians in its network and operates across five states.