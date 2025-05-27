Mental Health Disorders Now Cause 32% More Disability Than Major Chronic Illnesses Combined

Mental health conditions and substance use disorders (SUDs) have a morbidity burden that is 31.8% higher than that of the top four noncommunicable diseases combined. Scaling mental health treatment globally could reduce this burden by 40% by 2050, a McKinsey & Company report found.

While noncommunicable diseases, like cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, kidney diseases and cancers, have a higher mortality rate, mental health conditions cause more years lived with poor health than these major diseases do.

Due to their exacerbation of noncommunicable diseases, mental health conditions indirectly and directly account for 290 million disability-adjusted life years. This is calculated using the number of years of lost life due to premature death from that cause and the years of healthy life lost due to disability.

Addressing behavioral health conditions could be a major step forward in addressing the increasing burden of noncommunicable diseases.

When it comes to noncommunicable diseases, “mental health interventions offer a uniquely cost-effective solution with outsize impact, increasing both healthy life expectancy and economic returns,” the report states, adding that for each $1 a country invests in boosting access and availability of mental health services could have an economic ROI of up to $6.

Among the most burdensome were depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, autism spectrum disorder and bipolar disorder. Within substance use conditions, alcohol use disorder (AUD) outweighed the burden of other drug-use disorders by a surplus of 1.2 million disability-adjusted life years.

While in general, most diseases worsen or develop among older adults, when it comes to mental health conditions, a majority of the disease burden is in adults under 40, with men sharing a disproportionate amount of the gender-based load.

“Although women experience a lower overall burden from mental health conditions compared with men,” the report states, “they lose substantially more years to disability from mental disorders such as anxiety and depression, leading to lower quality of life.”

At the current rate, the morbidity burden from mental health conditions is expected to increase 25.9% – from 290 million to 365 million disability-adjusted life years – by 2050.

Increasing access to treatment for mental health conditions, as mentioned, could lower the burden by 40%. However, the feasibility of doing so is in question.

Because “mental health interventions are systematically underfunded, undermining their potential impact,” as the report notes, significant investments must be made in areas of therapeutic methods and prevention and risk reduction interventions.

If scaled sustainably, therapeutic methods and prevention and risk reduction interventions would reduce mental health’s morbidity burden by nearly 150 million disability-adjusted life years, with the largest proportion of the burden averted by psychotherapy and psychiatric medication investments.

“If mental health interventions were scaled to reach 90% of those in need today, it would require a global investment of $350 billion in 2025,” the report states.

Scaling these services as needed could allow 60 million more individuals to participate productively in the labor force by 2050, adding $4.4 trillion to the global gross domestic product through reduced deaths, fewer health conditions and higher earning potential.

The report recommends that better outcomes can be reached even within existing national budgets by prioritizing a shift from funding institutional care to community-based and integrated mental health models.