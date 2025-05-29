Talkspace Strikes Deal with Amazon Pharmacy, Expanding Medication Access

Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK) has debuted a new integration with Amazon Pharmacy.

In doing so, Talkspace becomes the first behavioral health provider to coordinate with the retail giant’s pharmaceutical offerings, company leaders told Behavioral Health Business.

The arrangement with Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) will simplify medication management for Talkspace providers, allowing them to send prescriptions directly to Amazon Pharmacy in one click.

The move builds off of an initial partnership the company inked with Amazon Health Services back in September 2024.

At the time, Talkspace was also the first behavioral health provider to link up with the retail giant’s health care arm in that capacity. The collaboration was intended to help connect customers to their health insurance benefits they may not even realize they have and determine eligibility for mental health coverage as a bridge to engaging with Talkspace’s services.

Moving toward the latest link up with Amazon Pharmacy has been a natural progression, Katelyn Watson, Talkspace’s chief marketing officer, told BHB.

“The discoverability piece was really the crux of the health benefits connector that we launched last year … ” Watson said. “Amazon has one of the largest audiences out there, and they’re able to make our mental health services discoverable, so the pharmacy integration piece came up naturally.”

Coming off of a strong first quarter with a 15% increase in revenue, this move will continue to drive Talkspace’s growth trajectory for the rest of 2025, she added.

“We really view it as something that will continue to drive awareness,” Watson said. “In a primarily fee-for-service model, the more people who know about the option, the more people who will come in and use their coverage from that perspective.”

Talkspace does not possess its own pharmacy, so the partnership was also closing a loop in that area.

Until now, patients who discovered Talkspace via Amazon would be connected with services and select any pharmacy of their choice to receive their medications. They still have that option, but the partnership breaks barriers by allowing medication to be delivered directly to them.

The integration with Amazon Pharmacy is also intended to improve medication adherence, which for most mental health patients sits around 45%.

“The biggest barrier to care adherence is ultimately cost,” Watson said. “Having the capability for people to do their follow-up appointments for just the cost of the copay, which for most people, is actually $0, increases adherence significantly.”

Through its partnership with Amazon Pharmacy, Talkspace patients will also have the option to access RxPass, a $5 per month subscription savings program to lower cost barriers.

There will not be any specific data sharing between the two entities, however, on medication adherence, Watson confirmed.

The partnership is simply meant to increase access and is intended to further build upon Talkspace’s goal of blending therapy and psychiatry.

“What we’re really focused on is how to better integrate psychiatry with therapy, ultimately, because they really go hand in hand,” Watson said. “All pharmacy delivery is important. It’s really about giving our users more choice. Ultimately, they can choose whatever pharmacy they want. We’re really just making it easier for them to understand what’s available.”

Talkspace CEO Jon Cohen echoed those remarks.

“This partnership builds on our successful collaboration with Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector last year and represents another way consumers can access the care they need,” Cohen said in an announcement. “Psychiatric medication is most effective when paired with therapy, and this integration with Amazon Pharmacy allows us to deliver truly comprehensive care – from diagnosis to ongoing treatment – all in one streamlined experience.”